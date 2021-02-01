1:24 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen from an address on Highway 412. Officers were notified.
1:35 a.m. – An employee at Super 8 Motel reported two suspicious male subjects roaming around the parking lot. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
5:37 a.m. – Taney County (Missouri) authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle driven by a suspect in the burglary of a store in Branson. They said the suspect drove into the store several times to make entry and possible had taken a safe. Officers were notified.
5:40 a.m. – A woman called to report she was taking her daughter home from treatment at the hospital when the daughter became belligerent outside the Bypass White Oak Station. An officer said there had been a disturbance, but the subjects agreed to remain civil toward each other.
5:49 a.m. – A Walmart employee reported someone in a suspicious vehicle was circling the parking lot. An officer said the subject was getting gas in the vehicle when he arrived on scene.
10:33 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject going through vehicles parked outside SK&D Detailing on West Stephenson, but he later said the subject was an employee.
10:40 a.m. – A caller reported several cattle loose at Industrial Park Road and Speer Drive. An officer said the cattle were put back in the pasture and the owner was issued a warning for cattle at large.
10:54 a.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported leaving Burger King with children in the vehicle. Officers were notified.
1:42 p.m. – Boone County authorities reported having a suspect vehicle in custody from the burglary in Taney County (Missouri). The vehicle that was used was actually stolen from an address in Harrison, and Taney County needed a report faxed to them. Assist completed.
2:30 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer help with a psychiatric patient at an address on Highway 7 North. Assist completed.
2:36 p.m. – Greenville Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 33-year-old man for aggravated assault on a household member and third-degree domestic battery with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated.
4:18 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly aggressive dog running loose on Richard Street. Officers were notified and said the dog was not loose when they arrived.
5:31 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject who locked the keys in his vehicle while it was running and parked outside The Links. Assist completed.
5:43 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male subject who had been warned to stay away from the store had returned. An officer arrested the 24-year-old man on a warrant for failure to appear in court on theft or property with bond set at $960 and a warrant for failure to comply with court orders on criminal trespass, driving on a suspended license, no driver’s license, improper use of registration and shoplifting with bond set at $1,420. He was additionally arrested for theft of property and criminal trespass with bond set at $6,645. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration on a warrant for parole violation.
6:07 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out conducting traffic control for an 18-wheeler driver who took a wrong turn at The Links. Assist completed.
6:26 p.m. – A caller reported his neighbors on North Cherry had been out of town for a while and someone was then loading items out of the house into a pickup. Officers responded, but later said the subject in the pickup had been given permission to load out the property in the house.
7:10 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver pulling onto the parking lot outside the Old Federal Building. An officer said the driver wasn’t intoxicated, but was looking for a hotel.
7:35 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on Freestone Lane. An officer said the subject wasn’t at that address, but her mother was notified and she spoke to the daughter, who was talking with a friend at the Soccer Complex. About an hour later, the mother called stating her daughter was still at the Soccer Complex, but there were three cars blocking her exit. EMS was called to look over the daughter and she agreed to stay with her mother that night.
8:20 p.m. – A woman requested an officer check on an elderly woman at an address on Larkspur Lane because she couldn’t reach her on the phone. An officer said the woman was fine, but her phone was disabled at the time.
8:23 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with two vehicles that almost collided at Goblin Drive and Industrial Park Road. At least one citation was issued.
9:05 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 37-year-old woman for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released on a signature bond.
9:10 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a male subject who said his girlfriend pushed him through a window and hit him with a nightstand. An officer said both parties had injuries from their own dog, but they agreed to separate for the night.
9:20 p.m. – A female subject called stating she was in a vehicle parked in front of the HPD and her boyfriend fled on foot after breaking things in the car. An officer said there was minimal damage to the vehicle and the caller only wanted her boyfriend to get help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.