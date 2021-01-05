7:10 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Main Street from the north interchange. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
7:12 a.m. – A caller reported a calf loose at Speer Drive and Industrial Park Road. Officers were notified.
8:40 a.m. – An officer went to the Taney County (Missouri) Jail to transport a 26-year-old female inmate back to the HPD. She was later released on a signature bond.
9 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle with the back door open and no one around it parked outside Hobby Lobby. An officer said the vehicle was secured when he arrived.
9:35 a.m. – A male subject called to report his estranged wife called and threatened him regarding stimulus checks. Information noted for future reference.
9:56 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report a storage unit had been burglarized just before Christmas. A supplemental report was filed.
10:21 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of Tower Manor.
10:26 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an occupied vehicle parked behind the station. The subjects agreed to move along.
10:47 a.m. – A woman called to report someone entered her locker at House of Hope and gave away all her personal property. An officer said the subjects involved were going to work things out through a mediator.
10:57 a.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a 60-year-old man last seen Jan. 2. A caller said the man had been suffering short-term memory loss. Officers were notified, but the request was canceled about three hours later.
11:24 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a two-vehicle wreck near Casey’s on Highway 65 North. A 30-year-old woman on scene was notified of a BCSO arrest warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $290.
12:18 p.m. – A female subject called to report her ex-boyfriend was refusing her access to her mail. An officer said the parties worked it out between themselves.
12:21 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence. Animal Control was notified.
1:03 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a stalled vehicle at the north interchange. The vehicle was removed from the roadway.
1:54 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a vehicle that lost a load of lumber at the Bypass and North 3rd Street. Assist completed.
2:03 p.m. – A male subject called to report a hawk with a broken wing in a driveway on Ironwood. Animal Control was notified.
2:16 p.m. – A caller reported a pickup pulling a trailer blocking several parking spaces outside NARMC. Hospital staff said they would try to find the owner.
2:21 p.m. – A man called via 911 to report being in a disturbance with some people walking on the parking lot outside Walmart. An officer said it had been verbal only over who had the right of way. The 73-year-old caller was found to have a warrant out of Newton County, but authorities there declined to extradite.
2:28 p.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen from Flippin. The subject left the area in a vehicle, so officers and other local law enforcement agencies were notified to watch for her. About two hours later, a hospital employee reported receiving a call from the subject’s grandmother stating the subject wasn’t really suicidal, but she was going to leave the state. Officers were notified.
4:08 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
4:25 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject was yelling for someone and trying to get in people’s vehicles on the NARMC parking lot. An officer said the 62-year-old woman went in the hospital for treatment of ongoing mental issues.
4:41 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog running loose on Choctaw. Information left for Animal Control.
5:07 p.m. – A woman called requesting extra patrol on West Ridge due to juveniles trespassing on her property. Officers were notified.
5:48 p.m. – A caller reported cattle loose at Speer Drive and Industrial Park Road. The owner was notified to handle the bovine.
5:59 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 27-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $1,730 professional bond.
6:39 p.m. – A caller reported a motorized wheelchair in the roadway on East Prospect. An officer said the chair was too big to be transported to the HPD, so he moved it off the roadway. About an hour later, a woman called to report her brother arrived at home without his wheelchair. She was advised where it was located.
6:54 p.m. – A caller reported water coming from a manhole on South Birch. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
7:02 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 44-year-old man for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond.
7:11 p.m. – A woman called to report someone possibly trying to break into her residence on Cottonwood Road. An officer said the alleged point of entry was not accessible from the ground and there was no one suspicious in the area.
9:21 p.m. – NARMC requested an officer help with a male subject having trouble breathing at an address on South Birch. Assist completed.
9:27 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about her 17-year-old son staying at home alone. The officer advised her of her options.
10:11 p.m. – A woman called to report a loss of water pressure at an address on North Maple. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
10:41 p.m. – A caller reported cattle loose at Cottonwood and Bunker Road. The owner was also notified.
11:21 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on the Walmart parking lot. Information left for Animal Control.
11:34 p.m. – Ashley County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 49-year-old man for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
11:52 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 32-year-old woman for probation violation with bond set at $2,388 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released on a signature bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.