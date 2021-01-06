5:47 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer at an address on West Hill Avenue due to an unattended death. Detectives were also notified.
6:55 a.m. – A caller reported an apparently disabled vehicle with emergency flashers activated at the intersection of Windsor Drive and Tamarind. An officer said the owner was notified of the potential consequences of defrosting vehicle windows in the middle of the street.
7:18 a.m. – A male subject called to report a female subject he met online was trying to extort money from him regarding videos she had recorded. He went to the HPD later to fill out a statement form for a formal complaint.
8:49 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about a puppy she was fostering. Animal Control was notified.
9:16 a.m. – A woman called to report her adult son had been assaulted by an unknown subject. The victim was unable to provide a location for the attack or a suspect, although he thought it might have been the mother of his child. Information noted for future reference.
9:18 a.m. – A caller requested an officer check on an elderly woman at an address on Arbor Drive. The caller said the doors of the residence had been open for more than 24 hours, but there had been no visible activity in the residence. An officer located mail at the residence belonging to a male subject. He went to the residence and secured the doors.
10:09 a.m. – A caller reported a storage unit on South Pine had been burglarized. An officer said the owner didn’t want to file a formal complaint, but extra patrol was issued.
11:14 a.m. – An employee at the DHS office called to talk to an officer about a male subject who had made threats against the agency. An officer said a formal report would be filed per the prosecutor’s office.
11:56 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 7 South. An officer stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver about potential consequences of his driving.
12 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported turning onto Crandall Avenue from the Bypass. Officers were notified.
12:12 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on an elderly man who wasn’t answering the door of his residence on South Sycamore for meal delivery. The officer requested the coroner’s office be notified.
12:23 p.m. – A caller reported an elderly man had been hit by a vehicle on the parking lot outside Walgreen’s. An officer said the man had actually tripped and wasn’t by the vehicle, but he was taken to NARMC for treatment.
1:02 p.m. – A female subject called to report her vehicle had been hit by an unknown driver on either the Natures Wonders parking lot or outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1:23 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male subject stumbling around the parking lot of Asylum Tattoo, then was last seen entering the Ranch House. An officer spoke to the man and said he was fine.
1:28 p.m. – A man called to report he had a court order to pick up furniture at an address on Highway 43 North, but the subjects were refusing to let him have it. An officer spoke to all the parties and said they came to an agreement.
2:03 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 37-year-old woman for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released on a signature bond.
2:23 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported on South Ash, but an officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
2:36 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a stalled vehicle at the north interchange. The vehicle was removed from the roadway.
3:13 p.m. – A caller reported someone burning furniture in a burn barrel on Tamarind. Fire fighters were also notified.
3:27 p.m. – A female subject called to report she was selling a vehicle, but the license plate had been stolen when she went to retrieve it. A formal complaint was filed.
3:39 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 30-year-old man for aggravated assault and carrying a weapon with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid, but the bond was reduced to $10,000 and he was later released after posting professional bond.
3:48 p.m. – A Walmart employee went to the HPD to turn in statements on two theft cases. Formal complaints were filed.
3:56 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on Nancy Street. An officer said one of the parties involved was gone when he arrived, but everything appeared to be fine at the time.
5:28 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Jamie’s Local Flavor. An officer was able to make contact with the suspect party, who said he wasn’t aware there had been a wreck. The parties agreed to exchange insurance information.
7:04 p.m. – A female subject called to report a neighbor killed her dog while she was out of town. She said the neighbor claimed the dog had been hit by a car, but she planned to have a veterinarian conduct an autopsy. She was advised to contact the HPD when she had the autopsy findings.
7:15 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on East South Avenue due to a possible prowler. Officers were notified.
7:56 p.m. – The National Instant Background Check division of the FBI contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 50-year-old man for hot checks with bond set at $338.23. The warrant was confirmed valid.
9:58 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious occupied vehicle parked outside Sanctuary. An officer said the vehicle had run out of fuel and the driver was waiting for someone to bring more.
