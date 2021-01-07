12:07 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was in pursuit of a vehicle on Highway 123 that eventually led onto Highway 206 at speeds up to 115 mph. The pursuit ended when the driver crashed and the 44-year-old man was arrested for fleeing in a vehicle, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, speeding, improper passing, inadequate insurance, inadequate insurance and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $10,000. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration and the vehicle was towed.
12:52 a.m. – A caller reported a man and woman fighting on the parking lot outside the Super 8 Motel. An officer said the disturbance had been verbal only regarding two vehicles at the motel.
2:27 a.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a male subject at an address on South Ash, but the officer said no one answered the door when he arrived.
7:07 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Capps Road due to threats made to DHS workers. Officers were notified.
8:14 a.m. – Taney County (Missouri) authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 42-year-old woman. The warrant was confirmed valid, but they were advised the HPD wouldn’t extradite due to COVID-19 policies.
12:48 p.m. – A woman called to talk to Animal Control about her own dog that had been getting loose. Animal Control was notified.
12:49 p.m. – A man called to report someone had stolen his pickup from the Hudson’s Supermarket parking lot. A formal complaint was filed and other law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the vehicle. About five hours later, the original caller’s daughter called to report they located the pickup on Oregon Flat Road after they posted it on Facebook and got a tip. Information passed on to the original investigating officer.
1:15 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported a female subject was knocking merchandise off shelves in the store. An officer said the 32-year-old woman was issued a criminal trespass warning and agreed to move along.
2:16 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Walnut and Bower.
2:22 p.m. – A female subject called to report she locked her keys in her vehicle outside Hudson’s Supermarket. Assist completed.
3:11 p.m. – A man in Little Rock called to report he received a call from a female friend in Harrison stating two undercover cops were trying to break into her residence on North Robinson. She said they didn’t show any badges and she didn’t see a car. An officer responded and said one of the caller’s family members arrived and they were going to take her to NARMC for evaluation due to her being off her medication.
3:50 p.m. – An NARMC employee called requesting an officer make contact with a female subject who left the hospital against medical advice to make sure she didn’t still have an IV. Assist completed.
6:09 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle stalled on Highway 65 in front of ALDI. The caller said the driver was an elderly woman and she had gotten out of the vehicle. An officer responded and the vehicle was removed from the roadway.
7:28 p.m. – A caller reported a dog left out in the weather with no shelter on North Robinson. An officer said the dog did have shelter, but the information was also left for Animal Control.
