3:01 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a woman stating her adult son was hallucinating at an address on North Industrial Park Road. An officer said the 31-year-old man was being taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment. A few minutes later, an NARMC employee requested an officer help with the subject. Assist completed.
5:14 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a woman regarding a delusional male subject at an address on North Hickory. An officer said the 49-year-old man was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
10:32 a.m. – A caller reported a woman had filled out several fraudulent prescriptions and had them filled at numerous pharmacy locations. A formal complaint was filed and the information was passed on to the narcotics division.
10:34 a.m. – A 29-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $855 and a BCSO warrant for failure to comply with court orders on expired license, failure to present insurance and no proof of insurance with bond set at $710. She was later released on a signature bond after paying a $50 warrant service fee.
10:50 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Choctaw. Animal Control was notified.
12:42 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance between a man in a pickup and a woman claiming the man was stealing her vehicle on the parking lot outside Kum & Go. An officer said the subjects were married and the man was leaving in the vehicle, while the woman arranged a ride from another relative.
1:06 p.m. – A 31-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on a warrant for careless or prohibited driving and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,065. She was later released on a signature bond after paying a $50 warrant service fee.
1:27 p.m. – A 17-year-old boy went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on careless or prohibited driving with bond set at $450. He was later released on a signature bond.
2:08 p.m. – A 53-year-old male inmate at the Boone County Jail was served with a warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of controlled substance with bond set at $1,085. He remained incarcerated.
3:45 p.m. – A man called to report he was away from his residence on West Rush, but he could see a male subject under the carport on video surveillance. An officer responded and issued the 49-year-old man a criminal trespass warning for the residence.
4:23 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported a male subject at an address on West Bower had called 911 numerous times requesting phone numbers. An officer responded and advised the man not to call 911 again unless it was an actual emergency.
5:55 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on North Robinson. An officer said the subject went to NARMC with EMS.
6:12 p.m. – A home healthcare worker called to report a client got upset and pushed. An officer spoke to the parties and said everything was fine, and no one had pushed anyone.
8:18 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver on East College, but an officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
8:20 p.m. – A woman called to report a man was walking around the carport of her residence on North Hickory and looking in her vehicle. An officer said the man, who was intoxicated, was on his own porch when he arrived, but he was warned again not to go on other people’s property without permission.
8:55 p.m. – A caller reported someone in a vehicle parked at a stop sign on Village Inn Road appeared to be slumped over in the vehicle. An officer said the subject was lost and trying to figure out a GPS unit.
9:07 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop served a 41-year-old man with an HPD warrant for probation violation with bond set at $5,050. He was later released with a new court date and was also advised of arrest warrants out of Conway and the BCSO.
10:16 p.m. – A male subject called via 911 to report he was driving around the square and two people were following him in another vehicle. He was advised to drive to the HPD, where officers met him outside. He said the subjects had followed him since he got off work, but they left the area.
