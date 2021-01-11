1:48 a.m. – A woman called to report she had seen someone walking around the carport of her residence on South Maple and she wasn’t sure if they were still present. An officer didn’t locate anything suspicious after checking the area.
3:14 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop was notified that the 23-year-old male driver showed arrest warrants out of Boone and Newton counties. Those jurisdictions declined to pick him up, so he was advised to talk to his probation officer about one warrant and to go to the respective sheriff’s offices to be served with warrants and new court dates.
7:18 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported at Cloverhill Road and South Walnut.
8:45 a.m. – A man called via 911 to report hearing a loud boom in the area of Maple Esplanade. An officer spoke with employers at the facility, but they said they didn’t hear anything unusual. The officer also said he didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
9:30 a.m. – A caller reported a cow running loose at Cottonwood Road and Bunker Road. The owner was notified.
9:58 a.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a 39-year-old male inmate with a warrant for residential burglary, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia as a habitual offender with no bond amount shown. He remained incarcerated.
10:33 a.m. – A school resource officer advised he was going to The Links to talk to a student’s parent.
10:48 a.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported northbound on the Bypass. Officers were notified.
11:24 a.m. – A caller reported debris on the roadway just north of Walmart on Highway 65. An officer said there were 300 to 500 small cereal boxes in the road, so ARDOT was also notified.
11:43 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 49-year-old man on a Newton County warrant for body attachment with bond set at $1,000 cash only. He was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
2:06 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal male subject at an address on South Oak. An officer spoke to the man, who said he was fine and would contact the original caller.
2:23 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a vacant residence on Windsor Drive. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
2:37 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on West Newman. Animal Control was notified.
2:39 p.m. – A state trooper requested an officer help with a traffic stop on Highway 65 South. Assist completed.
2:43 p.m. – A parking lot wreck with minor injuries was reported outside Anstaff Bank on Highway 65 North. Information noted.
2:48 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject acting oddly at the coin laundry behind Tractor Supply. An officer spoke to the woman, but she said she was fine and just doing laundry.
2:49 p.m. – A caller reported illegal dumping at Ozark Mountain Inn. There was no description of the vehicle, but extra patrol was issued.
2:55 p.m. – A caller reported a family of skunks living under a residence on West Wilson. Animal Control was notified.
3:06 p.m. – Central Dispatch reported receiving a call from Probation and Parole regarding a vehicle with fictitious tags. An officer said a state trooper was on scene when he arrived.
3:17 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported a possible child abuse case that occurred in Russellville. The caller was advised to contact Russellville Police to make a complaint.
3:39 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about her bank account being hacked. She was referred to Marion County authorities where the incident happened.
4:57 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about receiving harassing communications. An officer said the messages didn’t constitute threats, but the man disagreed and requested extra patrol of his residence. Officers were notified.
4:59 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 53-year-old man for violation of Harrison Fire Code with bond set at $690. The warrant was confirmed valid.
5:01 p.m. – A woman called to report receiving harassing communications. She was advised it was a civil matter between her and her ex-husband and of the proper steps to take.
5:09 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported on the Bypass near Cash Saver.
5:36 p.m. – A caller reported a 15-year-old boy as a runaway from a residence in Capps. An officer located the boy walking on Highway 392 and took him to the HPD to meet with his mother and a Boone County deputy.
6:25 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. An officer said the report appeared to be unfounded, but the information was noted for future reference.
7:25 p.m. – A female subject called to report a trailer missing from an address on Hester Drive. An officer determined the trailer had actually been repossessed, so the caller was advised of the proper steps to take.
8:31 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a Boone County deputy on a traffic stop at Highways 7 South and 43. Assist completed.
8:59 p.m. – A male subject in Gravette reported seeing a “hit list” posted on Facebook by a male subject who allegedly lived in Harrison. Information noted for future reference.
9:15 p.m. – A guest at Quality Inn reported being assaulted by another guest after she lodged a noise complaint at the front desk. An officer said one of the guests was going to be moved to a different room.
10:24 p.m. – A caller reported two intoxicated male subjects creating a disturbance at Buckets and refusing to leave. An officer said the subject did agree to leave and were taken to a residence on North Chestnut.
10:42 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop cited a 17-year-old boy into juvenile court for minor in possession of alcohol, tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of tobacco. He was later released to a parent.
11:22 p.m. – A female subject called to report a neighbor yelled at and threatened her boyfriend regarding a loud vehicle. Information noted for future reference.
11:38 p.m. – An officer on patrol logged an occupied vehicle parked at the Fairgrounds.
