12:08 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 44-year-old man for possession of controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license. He was later released after posting $1,660 professional bond.
7:57 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked outside a residence on North Willow, but an officer determined the vehicle belonged to a friend of the caller.
9:38 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about her rights in the eviction process. Information given.
10:43 a.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported southbound on Main Street near Hudson’s Supermarket. Officers were notified.
11:06 a.m. – A caller reported an unoccupied vehicle rolled away from a residence on South Ash and caused other property damage. An officer said the parties agreed to work it out between themselves.
11:10 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Highway 43. Officers were notified.
11:31 a.m. – A caller reported finding drugs and drug paraphernalia at an address on South Sycamore. An officer properly disposed of the items.
1:03 p.m. – A woman called to report she left a vehicle parked outside the city shop for a male subject to pick up later. Information noted for future reference.
4:21 p.m. – A caller reported a driver ran through the building at Walmart. An officer said Harrison Fire and Rescue examined the 85-year-old man driving and determined he needed to be evaluated by EMS. He complained of stomach pain, but he declined medical attention.
5:53 p.m. – A female subject called to report he license plate missing from her vehicle. She said she would go to the HPD later to file a formal complaint.
6:13 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Hill Avenue. An officer made contact with the owner, who said she had caught the caller letting the dog out so he could call police. The dog was returned home and the information was passed on to Animal Control.
10:02 p.m. – An employee at Casey’s on South Main reported a male subject had been calling the store and making inappropriate comments, tying up the phone lines. An officer said the owner of the phone wasn’t located, so the caller was advised not to answer when that number called again.
10:43 p.m. – A male subject called to report he had lost his wallet and there had since been fraudulent activity on his bank account. He said he would go to the HPD the following day for a formal complaint.
11:15 p.m. – A male subject called to report his vehicle had a blowout while he was driving on the Bypass, but the jack he had wasn’t working properly. Assist completed.
