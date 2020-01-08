5:04 a.m. – Riverside County (California) authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 32-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $668.33 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but the location was outside extradition range.
9:10 a.m. – A caller reported a dead cat in the roadway on Main Street in front of Neighborhood Diner. Animal Control was notified.
9:33 a.m. – An officer went to the Taney County (Missouri) Jail to transport a 29-year-old male inmate to the HPD on a warrant for theft by receiving, fleeing in a vehicle and fleeing on foot with bond set at $20,000. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:47 a.m. – Searcy County authorities requested officers watch for a 30-year-old man who was last seen at noon the previous day. Officers were notified, but Searcy County canceled the request later that afternoon.
10:05 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Mt. Hersey Road in Searcy County. Officers were notified.
10:06 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about retrieving property from a storage unit. She said she had been paying the monthly rental, but the contract was in her brother’s name and his family was refusing to talk to him about the unit. An officer spoke to both parties, who agreed to meet and exchange the key for the unit.
11:08 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about her ex-husband violating the order or protection she held against him. The officer reviewed the circumstances, but said there had been no violation of the order.
11:50 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to a detective about her mind being hacked via social media. The detective advised her she needed a note from her primary care doctor before police could proceed.
12:17 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a man had assaulted her three days earlier. A formal domestic battery complaint was filed.
12:49 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 29-year-old man on a warrant for hot checks. He was later released after posting $995 professional bond.
1:08 p.m. – A caller reported a subject carrying several grocery bags walking in traffic on Main Street. An officer spoke to the 58-year-old woman, but she said she wasn’t walking in traffic and vehicles were speeding on the street.
1:36 p.m. – An employee at Jasmine Thai Restaurant called to talk to an officer about the legality of smoking and vaping in businesses. She was referred to the fire marshal.
1:43 p.m. – A landlord went to the HPD to report a former tenant stole a wall heater from a residence on East South Avenue. He agreed to gather proper paperwork in order to file a formal theft complaint.
2:07 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Heartland Eye Care Clinic. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:12 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report being scammed out of $300. A formal complaint was filed.
3:17 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence in Marion County. Animal Control was notified.
4:23 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report a friend was refusing to return a vehicle to her. An officer advised her there was nothing she could do because the vehicle didn’t belong to her anyway.
4:55 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about eviction notices. The officer explained the proper process.
4:56 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject sitting atop a billboard at Nicholson and Main. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
6:02 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Bower and Walnut.
6:37 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject riding a motorized wheelchair in front of Taco Bell. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived on scene.
8:51 p.m. – An officer working security at NARMC requested an on-duty officer due to a 33-year-old man being treated for stab wounds. An officer spoke to the subject, as well as two other male subjects, and determined the incident occurred during a disagreement. However, none of the subjects wanted to pursue charges, so the information was noted for future reference.
10:13 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject going door to door on South Ash asking people to help her find her keys. An officer responded and arrested a 30-year-old woman for obstructing governmental operations, fleeing on foot, resisting arrest and public intoxication with bond set at $2,105. She was later released on a signature bond.
11:32 p.m. – A caller reported a man yelling and hitting his head on the side of a house on South Walnut. Officers responded and arrested the 30-year-old man for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication with bond set at $5,000. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
