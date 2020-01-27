12:06 a.m. – Boone County authorities notified the HPD they were in pursuit of a vehicle northbound on Highway 7 South approaching the city. An officer said the pursuit ended at Oak Street and Sherman Avenue. Assist completed.
12:11 a.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 31-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $540 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
12:53 a.m. – A female subject called requesting an officer check the welfare of her boyfriend. She said he was supposed to leave the back door of his residence open, but it was locked when she arrived and she couldn’t get him to answer his phone. An officer said the caller had spoken with a friend who said the man had been drinking alcohol and probably wouldn’t wake up until morning.
2:23 a.m. – A caller reported a loud party outside an address on South Main. The caller could hear subjects arguing about which one was sober enough to drive. Officers responded and arrested two 19-year-old male subjects for minor in possession of alcohol with bond set at $440. One was released on a signature bond and the other posted professional bond. A 24-year-old man was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and later released after posting $2,730 professional bond.
7:24 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged a vehicle would be parked at Casey’s on South Main and the owner was instructed to have it moved before noon lest it be towed at owner’s expense.
9:59 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer, although she refused to give dispatch a name or phone number. The officer said the subject wanted to remain anonymous and was referred to the BCSO due to the incident in question happening outside the city.
12:07 p.m. – A caller reported a construction crew working on Airport Road and debris flew onto her vehicle, cracking her windshield. She just asked the information be logged for future reference. An officer patrolled the area and said the crew had appropriate warning signs erected.
12:20 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 29-year-old man for possession of drug paraphernalia and hindering apprehension or prosecution with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
1:20 p.m. – The unattended death of a 73-year-old man was reported at an address on Crestview. The coroner’s office was also notified.
2:18 p.m. – A caller reported water overflowing the storm sewer on South Clifford. On-call Sewer Department personnel were notified.
3:31 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at Highways 65 North and 43.
3:47 p.m. – A male subject called to report the license plate stolen from his vehicle while it was parked on Highway 123. A formal complaint was filed and extra patrol was issued.
4:25 p.m. – A man called via 911 requesting an officer at his residence on East Sherman after he located a male subject in his garage and was refusing to leave. When the caller asked the man what he was doing, he said he wasn’t sure and seemed to be very disoriented. Police responded and the 45-year-old man climbed to the top of a tree. Firefighters also responded and the man eventually fell from at least 80 feet in the tree after more than two hours. He was taken to NARMC for treatment, but he was pronounced dead there.
4:56 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about her husband threatening her. All officers were tied up at the time, but an officer tried numerous times to call her back later. She eventually went back to the HPD that night and a formal complaint was filed for terroristic threatening.
5:02 p.m. – A caller reported hitting a deer on East Prospect Avenue. Officers were tied up at the time and the caller was able to take care of the situation without police help.
5:08 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance outside a residence on North Cherry. An officer said it had been verbal only and two subjects agreed to leave the property.
5:16 p.m. – A woman called to report a man against whom she held a protection order was on her property on North 3rd Street. Officers were busy at the time, so a Boone County deputy took the call. The deputy said the woman was told police couldn’t arrest the man because she had sent him text messages asking him to go to her residence. The man agreed to leave, but he was warned he would be arrested if he contacted the complainant.
8:01 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte. Officers were notified.
9:02 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had allowed two individuals to stay at her residence for a couple of days, but they were refusing to leave when asked. An officer spoke to the complainant, who said the issue had been resolved and the subjects agreed to leave the following day.
9:20 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on West Nicholson and one male subject left the area on foot. An officer said all parties involved in the disturbance were gone when he arrived and no one left at the house wanted to pursue any formal charges. About the same time, a female subject went to the HPD to report a woman wearing leggings and only a jacket was walking on North Pine and flashed the caller as she drove past. An officer didn’t locate the subject, but it was believed to have been someone involved in the disturbance.
