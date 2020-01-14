12:21 a.m. – Carroll County contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 19-year-old female subject for failure to appear in court on no child safety restraint with bond set at $480. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated on local charges with a hold for the HPD.
12:25 a.m. – A caller reported someone in a vehicle driving slowly on North 3rd Street. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area, but extra patrol was issued.
1:13 a.m. – Baldwin County (Alabama) authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 31-year-old man for theft of property and breaking or entering with bond set at $3,500. The warrant was confirmed valid, but the location was outside extradition range.
6:41 a.m. – An NARMC employee reported a male patient who had been discharged was creating a disturbance in the waiting room. An officer arrested the 55-year-old man for public intoxication with bond set at $390.
7:56 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject in a white pickup dumped a puppy in front of a residence on West Rush the previous day. Animal Control was notified.
9:10 a.m. – An employee at Worley’s Tire reported a vehicle stolen from the business. A formal theft complaint was filed.
9:47 a.m. – An employee at the Post Office requested extra patrol in the neighborhoods around Hester Drive due to mail tampered with or stolen.
9:49 a.m. – A Water Department employee requested an officer at an address on North Cherry due to someone stealing water. A formal complaint was filed for theft of services.
9:58 a.m. – A man called to report a package that had been delivered to his residence on Chickadee had been stolen. A formal theft complaint was filed.
10:11 a.m. – A man called to report a female subject had taken money from his business, then returned it when confronted. An officer determined a formal report had already been filed in the case.
10:28 a.m. – A 53-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
11:01 a.m. – A landlord went to the HPD to talk to an officer about criminal trespass warnings issued to two male subjects for his properties. Information given.
11:48 a.m. – A woman called to report a parking lot hit-and-run wreck that occurred outside either Walmart or The Home Depot. Information noted for insurance purposes.
12:03 p.m. – A woman called to report two dogs missing from her residence. Animal Control was notified.
12:11 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking northbound on Main Street near Industrial Park Road looked as if he was going to step into traffic. An officer checked the area, but the subject was gone.
1:12 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to turn in a set of keys she found at Main Street Merchandise Outlet.
1:35 p.m. – A woman called to report a puppy missing from her residence since 6 p.m. the previous day. The dog had been picked up, so Animal Control returned it to her.
3:41 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out at an address on Industrial Park Road regarding a report of a disturbance, but he later said everything was fine at the time.
4:05 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a Boone County deputy on a traffic stop. He later said a male subject was taken into custody for possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:12 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report his license plate lost or stolen. The information was logged for future reference because he had to leave before an officer was available.
4:44 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report another driver hit the mirror of his vehicle on the Bypass the previous day. He said they had exchanged insurance information, so the information was noted for future reference.
5:42 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding an intoxicated 38-year-old woman beating a dog outside an address on Ruff Lane. An officer said EMS was on scene when he arrived and the woman was taken to the hospital.
8:26 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested an officer at an address on Rose Street where a man had allegedly pulled a gun on his wife. The officer said a deputy had arrested the man.
9:11 p.m. – An anonymous caller reported a female subject who appeared to be mentally impaired left Kum & Go in a vehicle northbound on Main Street. An officer later located the vehicle parked and running outside an address on West Ridge, but it was unoccupied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.