1:12 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking a semi-truck parked behind the Crossover Plaza. The driver was advised he couldn’t stay there without permission from the owner and he agreed to move along.
3:43 a.m. – A caller reported finding a large sword under a table at McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart. An officer took the item to the HPD.
5:11 a.m. – A woman called to report the man who had been arrested for beating her up the previous day had returned to her residence after being released from jail. An officer said the residence was also where the man lived and he would have to be evicted. However, he was also issued a citation for violation of a protection order and told not to return for his personal property without a court order.
7:39 a.m. – A woman called asking if anyone had turned in some cash and a Bible. No such items had been turned in, but the information was noted in case they were.
9:01 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a child custody issue. An officer spoke to both parties involved and told them to follow the court’s orders.
9:15 a.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on West Rush. An officer said the subjects were actually chasing a cat and everything was fine at the time.
9:53 a.m. – An employee at Washington Regional Medical Center requested an officer deliver a death message to a woman at an address on Quail Avenue. Assist completed.
10:33 a.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported eastbound on Capps Road. An officer stopped the vehicle, but he said the elderly man was not intoxicated and was driving fine.
10:39 a.m. – A female subject called to report her wallet and debit card had been stolen and used in Eureka Springs. She filed a complaint with that jurisdiction, but she also went to the HPD the following say for a complaint.
10:49 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was going to a residence in response to a report of drug paraphernalia. The items were seized for use in K9 training.
10:54 a.m. – A caller reported a sewage leak on East Prospect. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
11:30 a.m. – A caller reported an unwanted female subject refusing to leave Murphy USA when asked. An officer spoke to the woman and told her to stay away from the business.
11:42 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with NARMC at Prospect and the Bypass. Assist completed.
12:24 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband had been bitten by a neighbor’s dog. Information left for Animal Control.
2:50 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report a gun stolen. An officer said the theft occurred outside the city limits, so he was referred to the BCSO.
3:28 p.m. – An employee with Washington Regional reported a male subject being treated there after his own dog bit him. He wasn’t requesting a police report, but the caller asked that the information be noted for future reference.
3:45 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from a vehicle parked on North Willow. An officer said the owner agreed to turn down the music.
4:26 p.m. – A detective advised he was out at the City Shop executing a search warrant on a vehicle.
4:28 p.m. – A caller reported two juveniles riding dirt bikes recklessly outside The Links. An officer spoke to the juveniles about the potential consequences of their actions.
4:38 p.m. – A caller reported a sewage leak on Main Street near Neighborhood Diner. On-call Sewer Department personnel were notified.
5:04 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a possible suicidal female subject at an address on West Nicholson. An officer said the woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
7:26 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver in a pickup with “white trash” on the rear window and no license plate southbound on Highway 65 from Prospect Avenue. Officers were notified and a Boone County deputy didn’t locate the vehicle either.
8:13 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside NARMC. Information noted for insurance purposes.
