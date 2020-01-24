12:48 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop was notified a 35-year-old woman in the vehicle was wanted on a Washington County warrant, but Harrison was out of extradition range. However, she was wanted on a BCSO warrant for probation violation and later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration. The vehicle was reported stolen and the 43-year-old man driving was arrested for theft by receiving. He was later released after posting $660 professional bond.
4:47 a.m. – A female subject called to report she had been sexually assaulted by another female subject at the caller’s residence, then left in the caller’s vehicle heading southbound to Jasper. She also said she would need EMS to check out her eye that was injured in the assault. The caller was taken to NARMC and Newton County authorities were asked to watch for the 33-year-old female suspect and the vehicle.
7:32 a.m. – An officer went to the Newton County Jail to transport a male inmate back to Harrison for court proceedings.
7:50 a.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver northbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte. An officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and arrested the 61-year-old man for DWI, open container in vehicle, refusal to submit to chemical test and no turn signal with bond set at $1,885. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
8:58 a.m. – An employee at The Home Depot reported having video surveillance footage of a female subject shoplifting. Police were given a description of the suspect and the license plate number of the vehicle in which she left. An officer made contact with the 26-year-old woman, who agreed to return all merchandise. The officer advised her that if all property was returned that afternoon she would be cited and released with a court date.
9:03 a.m. – A caller reported a nurse allegedly taking pain medication at a nursing home. The caller only asked the information be noted due to an internal investigation and the nurse being suspended and investigated by the state Nursing Board.
10:19 a.m. – A caller reported a power line smoking on the Main Street bridge over Lake Harrison. An officer said an extension cord connected to Christmas lights was sparking, but firefighters were on scene and were taking care of the problem.
10:52 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Prospect and the Bypass.
11:38 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle stalled at the north interchange. Assist completed.
12:07 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband, against whom she held a protection order, had made threats against her through a third party. She said she would take necessary paperwork to the HPD later to file a formal complaint.
1:06 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported a female shoplifter still in the store. An officer said the 26-year-old woman was issued a criminal trespass warning and agreed to leave the store.
1:53 p.m. – A detective advised he’d be out with Probation and Parole at an address on West Stephenson. Assist completed.
2:36 p.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a 27-year-old male inmate with a warrant for computer child pornography with bond set at $10,000. He remained incarcerated.
3:34 p.m. – A woman called to report her father-in-law had been involved in a minor traffic incident on the Bypass that morning. She said a female driver brushed the side of her father-in-law’s vehicle. She stopped and gave the man her name and a phone number, but the number wasn’t valid. Later that day, an officer spoke to the woman. She said that she thought the parties would just have their insurance companies take care of the problem because it was the man’s fault.
3:43 p.m. – A man called requesting help with his intoxicated adult son. He said his son was diabetic and they were under the bridge over Crooked Creek on the Bypass. Officers responded and arrested the son for public intoxication with bond set at $390. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
3:50 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Ace Hardware. Information noted for insurance purposes.
4:05 p.m. – A caller reported three aggressive dogs running loose on South Vine. An officer said the dogs were gone when he checked the area.
4:14 p.m. – A caller reported heavy exhaust fumes coming from a vehicle northbound on the Bypass by Clay Maxey Ford. The caller said the fumes were obstructing other drivers’ vision. An officer advised he was sitting at Prospect and Bypass at the time and the vehicle never passed his location.
4:27 p.m. – A 52-year-old woman called to report she was leaving her significant other for the last time. She went to the HPD later to talk to an officer. Meanwhile, the man reported the caller had stolen his medication. The officer explained to the woman the process needed to obtain an order of protection. The officer also searched her bags and found only medication belonging to her. The man said he thought she had taken some of his pills, but he was satisfied that the officer had searched her bags.
5:16 p.m. – A man called to report his wife hit him on the head. An officer said the man agreed to leave the residence for a few hours so his wife could gather her belongings and leave.
5:24 p.m. – A man called to report the subjects who assaulted his juvenile son at the park the previous weekend had gone to his residence trying to fight. An officer said there had been a physical altercation when a female subject hit the juvenile over racial slurs, but none of the parties wanted to pursue charges.
5:58 p.m. – Arkansas State Police. Contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 30-year-old man for failure to appear in court on possession of drug paraphernalia. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $935 professional bond.
6:23 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer at a residence on Campus Avenue. A woman had reported that a male subject threatened to stab her infant child with a diabetic pen, then the child developed labored breathing and wouldn’t sleep. An officer spoke to all parties involved and said the call was unfounded after medical personnel couldn’t locate any indication the infant had been poked with any kind of needle.
6:53 p.m. – A caller reported cattle loose on Capps Road just west of Goblin Drive. The owner was contacted and he said he would tend to the bovine.
8:26 p.m. – Newton County authorities. Contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 51-year-old man for failure to appear in court on expired tags and no child safety restraint. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $625 professional bond.
8:32 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an occupied vehicle parked on North Spruce. The occupants agreed there were probably better places to hand out, so they moved along.
8:53 p.m. – A female subject called to report she returned home on Brewer Street to find a suspicious vehicle parked on her driveway. An officer wasn’t able to locate the owner of the vehicle, so the caller was advised she could have it towed at the owner’s expense. But the officer alson arrested a 34-year-old man on a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown and took him to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:22 p.m. – A 42-year-old woman called to report the woman with whom she had been living was trying to kick her out of the residence and attacked her with a knife. Officers responded and said the caller agreed to move out of the residence on Westwood Drive.
10:18 p.m. – A male subject called to report a suspicious vehicle parked on East South Avenue. An officer asked dispatch to log the information for future reference.
