6:30 a.m. – A man called to report he tried to rent a room at a motel, but the desk clerk was rude and asked him to leave the property after his card was declined. He said he was waiting outside in the cold and had called a taxi, but it hadn’t arrived. Officers were notified.
8:24 a.m. – A caller reported a dog consistently running loose on Summerhill Court. Animal Control was notified.
9:22 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a driver’s license he found at the Boone County Courthouse.
10:27 a.m. – A female called to request extra patrol after her ex-boyfriend damaged her property while she was gone. Officers were notified.
11:04 a.m. – A woman called to report someone had hit her mailbox on East Prospect. A formal criminal mischief complaint was filed.
11:22 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested on East Crandall after a disgruntled employee was terminated. Officers were notified.
11:38 a.m. – A caller reported an older man had wrecked a bicycle on Main Street in front of Sullivan Pharmacy. An officer checked the area and did locate a man pushing a bicycle, but he appeared to be fine.
12:20 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a driver’s license he found. An officer contacted the owner and she said she would go to the HPD later to retrieve the item.
12:27 p.m. – A woman called to request extra patrol of her residence after she found a man in her garage the previous night. Officers were notified.
12:31 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Main Street from the south interchange. An officer followed the vehicle, but he said it was just an elderly woman driving slowly and wasn’t a hazard.
12:48 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1:24 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about keeping his vehicle safe from a male subject who had stolen it in the past. The officer advised him to keep the vehicle secured. The caller also asked it be noted he would be buying a locator to install on the vehicle.
1:29 p.m. – A woman called to report possible child abuse. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she had already reported her concerns to Child Protective Services in Little Rock, so the information was noted for future reference.
1:38 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 28-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $2,780 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid.
1:34 p.m. – An employee at a funeral home in Berryville requested an officer make contact with a male subject at an address on North Willow to tell him his father had died. Message delivered.
2:08 p.m. – An employee at In Motion Car Sales reported a trash can missing from the business. Information noted and passed on to Orion Waste Solutions.
2:17 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on South Cherry. An officer said a male subject was taken to NARMC for evaluation, but no arrests were noted.
2:17 p.m. – A caller reported an open door at a vacant residence on North Robinson. An officer checked out the house and said he didn’t see any signs of forced entry.
2:30 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report the brush guard missing from her deceased husband’s vehicle after he had a wreck near the end of December. An officer said the woman made contact with a distant relative who had the item. However, it was tied up in probate at the time.
4:48 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about evicting another male subject from his residence. An officer explained the proper steps to take.
4:43 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject with a baby strapped to her stomach walking around the Murphy USA parking lot and asking people for money. The caller feared for the child’s welfare. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
4:46 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Spruce. An officer located the owner at a residence on North Lucille and advised them to pen the animal up.
5:25 p.m. – A man called to report he was trying to sell a house on Hester Drive and was afraid that barking dogs at a neighbor’s house might hinder the sale. Information left for Animal Control.
7:01 p.m. – A woman called to report someone in a vehicle with Texas tags had followed her from Wendy’s to an address on Bunker Road. She said the incident happened more than an hour earlier. Information noted for future reference.
9:07 p.m. – A male subject called to report another male subject stole the house key for the caller’s residence earlier that day. An officer spoke to the suspect and determined the caller was actually renting the residence to the suspect. The officer contacted the original caller and advised him of the potential consequences of making false police reports.
9:46 p.m. – An anonymous male subject called to report possible drug activity, and asking for a welfare check of a male subject. He said he would only give the full information to an officer. Officers were notified.
10:42 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male subject walking around North Willow asking residents for a lighter. The 56-year-old man was arrested for public intoxication with bond set at $390. He was later taken to NARMC after registering 0.33 on a breathalyzer test.
