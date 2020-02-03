1:56 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject yelling and screaming outside a residence on Highway 123. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
2:40 a.m. – A man called to report his roommate invited a female subject to their residence even though the caller asked him not to. An officer explained that the roommate was on the lease as well and it wasn’t illegal for him to invite in guests.
3:45 a.m. – A caller reported some people yelling at each other in the area of the five-way intersection at Maple and Stephenson. An officer said a 27-year-old man was cited for possession of marijuana and was issued a criminal trespass warning.
8:45 a.m. – Mountain Home Police requested officers watch for a 45-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder in Missouri. He was last seen southbound on state Highway 5 and could have been armed with a .357 magnum handgun. Officers were notified, but the request was canceled about five hours later.
9:06 a.m. – An employee at Gage’s Power Sports called to report the business had been burglarized overnight. An officer said employees were in the process of conducting an inventory of merchandise in order to file a formal complaint, but extra patrol was issued.
9:17 a.m. – A Water Department employee went to the HPD to report a lock had been broken off a water meter on North Cherry and water possibly stolen. A formal complaint was filed.
9:46 a.m. – A 27-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for criminal trespass and theft of property. He was later released after posting $1,070 professional bond.
10:28 a.m. – A man called to report finding bank rolls and bands, as well as a receipt showing recent transactions, on Skyline Drive. An officer took the receipt and advised the caller that the rest appeared to be trash.
10:49 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to file a report regarding windows broken at a residence on North 3rd Street that had been reported earlier in the day. The information was left for the original investigating officer. About a half hour later, the woman called to report an unwanted male subject at another residence on North 3rd nearby. She was advised that she would have to go through the court system for formal eviction. A few minutes later, another subject went to the HPD to report prescription medication stolen from one of the residences. A formal complaint was filed.
11:48 a.m. – A caller reported a stray dog at an address on Shamrock Drive. Information left for Animal Control.
11:56 a.m. – An officer transported a 43-year-old male inmate from the Boone County Jail to a commercial bus station in Conway.
1215 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report checks stolen from him in Marion County had been used at Walmart in Harrison. A formal complaint was filed.
12:16 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 25-year-old man for failure to appear in court on battery, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $1,930 cash bond.
12:22 p.m. – A male subject called to report his ex-wife sent him a message stating he could not move anyone into his residence because she was still an owner, although he said he had proof he was the sole owner. He was advised it was a civil matter.
2:44 p.m. – A Water Department employee called to report they would be partially draining the water tower at Sherman and Spruce. Information noted in case someone called to report water on the street.
3:03 p.m. – A caller reported a tent had been pitched near McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart and several people were in it. An officer arrested a 55-year-old man on a Taney County (Missouri) warrant for second-degree domestic assault with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration and the other subjects agreed to pack their belongings and clear the area.
3:04 p.m. – A 42-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
3:41 p.m. – A caller reported a child’s bicycle abandoned at the corner of East South Avenue and South Sycamore. An officer said a child likely left it there, so some time was allowed for the child to retrieve it.
4:33 p.m. – A female subject called to report a male subject and his parents were outside her residence banging on the door. She said they had made an agreement that she would buy a gaming system the male subject pawned, but she didn’t because she suspected he stole her laptop. She called back before an officer arrived and said the subjects had already left her residence.
5:24 p.m. – A female subject called to report receiving threatening text messages. An officer examined the messages and filed a formal complaint for terroristic threatening.
4:56 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a parking lot hit-and-run wreck that occurred outside Goodwill. Information noted for insurance purposes.
5:28 p.m. – An officer advised he was transporting a female subject to Alpena in order to release her to a Berryville Police officer on their charges.
5:53 p.m. – An officer advised he’d be out at Miller’s Saw Shop in regard to suspicious articles. He took pictures of the items to send to Newton County authorities.
6:18 p.m. – An employee at Kum & Go reported an unwanted male subject at the business. An officer said the subject left the area on foot and no further action was necessary.
6:21 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a disturbance from the previous night. The officer determined there had been a conflict via social media and the parties involved were advised to have no further contact with each other.
7:12 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report being assaulted at a restaurant. An officer said the 78-year-old woman was actually upset because she had been denied entry to the business. She was offered medical and psychiatric assistance, but she declined. A little while later, an officer asked dispatch to call a wrecker service to jump start the woman’s vehicle.
7:47 p.m. – A man called to report an unwanted male subject at the caller’s residence on East Prospect. Before an officer arrived, the subject called again to report he had to use force, but the subject left. About an hour later, the man called again stating there were other people at the residence. An officer said all parties present were intoxicated and police would probably be called there again that night.
8:05 p.m. – A Walmart employee called to report a male subject in front of the business was telling other customers how he planned to kill himself. An officer said the subject was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
8:20 p.m. – An officer on patrol logged a 22-year-old male subject walking in the area of The Home Depot.
9:11 p.m. – A caller reported a female juvenile went to T’s BBQ stating she was having problems at home, then ran off before the caller could get more information. An officer located the girl and advised her grandmother of the process for a Family in Need of Services petition.
9:14 p.m. – A caller reported the driver of a very loud car had been going to an address on South Cherry several times a day. The caller said she had tolerated the matter since June, but could no longer take it. Extra patrol was issued.
11:10 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband had returned to her residence on South Ash and she held a valid order of protection against him. An officer arrested the 34-year-old man for violation of a protection order with bond set at $1,400. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
11:34 p.m. – An officer advised he was in pursuit of a vehicle southbound on Highway 397 with speeds approaching 100 mph. The subjects in the vehicle fled on foot when the vehicle was finally stopped. A male subject was arrested for fleeing on foot, as well as on a warrant charging him as a habitual offender with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing in a vehicle with no bond amount shown. He was also served with a warrant for parole violation with no bond amount shown. A female subject was also arrested for fleeing on foot with bond set at $410, as well as on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $1,330, and a Carroll County warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $5,879, as well as a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. Both subjects were later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
