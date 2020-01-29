1 a.m. – A man called to report a female subject went to his residence and was lying on the living room floor. He said she had also taken off her pants. An officer arrested the 36-year-old woman for public intoxication with bond set at $390. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
1:41 a.m. – A caller reported hearing a possible gunshot in the area of Richard Avenue, but officers didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
2:32 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 36-year-old woman for possession of controlled substance with bond set at $5,000. She was later released on HPD charges after posting professional bond, but she was then taken to Western Grove and released to a Searcy County deputy on their warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond amount shown.
7:52 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Central and Main.
7:58 a.m. – A caller reported a juvenile female subject walking on Highway 43 carrying a stick with a drawstring bag on it. An officer said the woman was 43 years old and said she was just fine. She also gave the officer a debit card she found in a ditch and the officer said he would return it to the owner.
10:07 a.m. – A male subject called to report receiving an email that morning from a female subject who stated she wanted to kill herself. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she had made the comment. However, she was just being sarcastic so she could get out of the conversation.
10:42 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report several pieces of mail missing from her mailbox on North Ozark. She was referred to the Post Office.
11:55 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about retrieving his personal property from a former residence. The officer explained his legal options.
12:02 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her adult son missing. She said he and his girlfriend were in an altercation the previous weekend and she hadn’t heard from him since that time. While an officer was speaking to the woman, she got a message from one of her son’s friends stating he was fine. She declined any further action.
1:03 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from an anonymous male subject stating a vehicle was parked in front of a fire hydrant at ALDI. The caller disconnected before the dispatcher could get further information. An officer said there was a vehicle parked in the fire lane, but it belonged to an elderly couple who said they were unaware of the parking restriction and wouldn’t do it again.
1:16 p.m. – A woman in Branson, Missouri, called to report her residence had been burglarized and she suspected a man from Harrison was responsible. She said she had already filed a complaint with Missouri authorities. She was advised to have Taney County authorities contact the HPD with any further information.
1:34 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised that a male subject had fled on foot from South Pine toward Lake Harrison. An officer out on the call arrested the 32-year-old man on a warrant for parole violation with no bond amount shown. He was also served with a read-only warrant for unlawful transfer of stolen property to a pawn shop, then taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
3:29 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Main and Bower.
4:17 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman fighting in the coin laundry on Village Inn Road. An officer spoke to the subjects, who said the altercation had been verbal only regarding a vehicle key that was lost.
5:19 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject trying to pawn a stolen ring at Castle Rental and Pawn. An officer said the 32-year-old man was gone when he arrived, but the owner of the ring went to the HPD a few minutes later to file a formal complaint. The officer determined the incident occurred in Berryville, so she was referred to that jurisdiction.
6:28 p.m. – A man called to report a possibly intoxicated female subject was on the porch of his residence on South Cherry and was refusing to leave. An officer escorted the 25-year-old woman back to her own residence nearby, where her mother agreed to keep an eye on her. A few minutes later, the same caller reported a disturbance in the apartment below his. Officers arrested the 25-year-old woman for disorderly conduct with bond set at $390 after detox. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:03 p.m. – A man called to report a male subject got out of a vehicle, then walked around a privacy fence and up to a residence on North Hickory. The caller said he had seen the same subject in the area earlier that night. Officers didn’t locate the subject after checking the area, but extra patrol was issued.
