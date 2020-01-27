12:26 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on Partridge Avenue. An officer arrested a 19-year-old male subject for public intoxication, minor in possession of alcohol, endangering the welfare of a minor and third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $3,180, $1,710 of which was cash only for 12 hours. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
2:52 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a subject walking near FFO on Highway 43. The 26-year-old woman was arrested for public intoxication with bond set at $390 and later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
6:21 a.m. – A caller reported an elderly woman wandering aimlessly around the First Assembly of God Church and trying to open doors. An officer said the 81-year-old woman’s son picked her up and he was advised to obtain an Arkansas ID for her in case of future such incidents so officers can know her address.
6:24 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about a wreck in which she was involved. She said the other party had filed an insurance claim against her and she wanted to do the same. She was advised that her insurance company could contact the investigating officer if necessary.
8:12 a.m. – Two callers reported a female subject jumping in front of moving traffic on North Maple near the five-way stop. An officer said the subject was no longer in the area when he arrived on scene.
9:08 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about displaying a temporary tag on a vehicle. Information given.
9:43 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about a squirrel in the attic of an address on North Willow. Animal control was notified.
10:05 a.m. – A woman called to report two dogs missing from her residence outside the city. Information left for Animal Control.
10:12 a.m. – A caller reported a driver stopped at Main Street and Industrial Park Road to pick up a male subject, then headed southbound in a reckless manner. An officer later located the vehicle parked and unoccupied on Industrial Park Road.
10:28 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an apparent stalled vehicle on Goblin Drive near Industrial Park Road. The officer later said the driver had spilled something, so she was advised to pull off of the roadway to clean it up.
11:11 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Sisco Avenue due to speeding drivers. Officers were notified.
11:21 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about her ex-husband calling her place of employment and trying to get her fired. A formal harassment complaint was filed.
12:05 a.m. – A caller reported a driver hit the building at the Dollar General on Capps Road. A report was filed, but no arrests were noted.
12:34 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD with her juvenile daughter to report the girl had been raped. Detectives were notified and a formal complaint was filed.
1:14 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Spruce. Animal Control was notified.
1:21 p.m. – A caller reported someone staying in a tent outside an address on West Newman. An officer advised the subject he couldn’t camp out in the city.
1:41 p.m. – A caller reported several cows loose at Highway 392 and Old Farm Road. The owner was notified to take care of the cattle.
3:49 p.m. – A caller reported scrap metal stolen from an address on Cottonwood Road. He declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol.
4:33 p.m. – A caller requested medical assistance at Cash Saver due to two male subjects, a father and son, stating they were freezing. EMS was notified and one of the subjects was taken to NARMC for unknown reasons. The officer advised them there weren’t resources available for them at the time, but he did offer some options.
5:16 p.m. – A caller reported a small white, fluffy dog running loose on Lake Shore Drive. Information left for Animal Control.
7:43 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband kicking her after she got out of the shower at their residence on South Ash. An officer arrested the 34-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, cash only for the first 12 hours. He was later taken to the Carroll County Jail for incarceration.
7:43 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject walking in the roadway on Harrison Hill. An officer said the subject was walking in the grass when he arrived on scene.
8:32 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject creating a disturbance at an address on North Willow. An officer said the subject was a guest at the residence, but he was advised to keep the noise down until his mother picked him up.
9:26 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject in a vehicle with children outside the McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart was consuming alcohol. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
9:31 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about evicting some tenants from an address on Franklin. She said they were supposed to be gone by 5 p.m., but they were refusing to leave. She was advised to contact Boone County authorities because she had filed a complaint with them.
9:56 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte. An officer initiated a traffic stop and said it was an elderly couple. They agreed to switch drivers.
11:18 p.m. – A Walmart employee called to report a male subject who was suspected of shoplifting in the past had returned to the store. She was advised to call the HPD again if he actually did steal merchandise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.