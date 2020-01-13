2:32 a.m. – A caller reported a large boulder in the roadway at the north interchange. ArDOT was notified and the roadway was cleared.
7:29 a.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence. Information noted for future reference.
8:04 a.m. – A caller reported a stray dog on Cralle Drive. Animal Control was notified.
8:08 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out at an address on West Newman for a report of a subject living in a tent. He said no on was present at the time, so he would return later.
9:23 a.m. – A male subject called requesting an officer make contact with his mother to have her meet him at a car dealership because his vehicle was disabled and his phone was dead. Assist completed.
9:48 a.m. – NARMC requested an officer meet EMS at an address on North Willow where a subject had apparently been stabbed in the leg. The incident had actually occurred a week earlier in Oklahoma and the victim had filed a complaint there. The officer said the female subject left with EMS.
9:53 a.m. – A caller reported two possibly intoxicated male subjects walking on the parking lot outside Hudson’s Supermarket. An officer said the subjects weren’t intoxicated and stated they were trying to buy a car together.
10 a.m. – An officer out at Probation and Parole arrested a 28-year-old man on a warrant for theft of property. He was later released after posting $680 professional bond.
10:25 a.m. – An employee at Salsa’s Grill reported someone had thrown a rock at the front window of the business and caused damage. Information noted due to no suspect information.
10:56 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject having an argument with a fence outside an address on North Willow. An officer spoke to the man, but said he was fine.
11:07 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 40-year-old man wanted in relation to a first-degree domestic battery incident and had made threats toward law enforcement in the past. They also said they had recovered a bag containing shotgun and pistol ammunition along with some survival items. Officers were notified.
11:09 a.m. – A male subject called to report his girlfriend took his cell phone. An officer advised him of options for filing a formal complaint.
11:57 a.m. – A caller reported a motorcycle being towed by a vehicle using crime scene tape southbound on Main Street from Central Avenue. Officers were notified.
12:06 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a vehicle in the ditch along Watergate Road. The driver said she was just waiting to eat lunch with her daughter.
12:39 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of McDonald’s on Main Street.
1:19 p.m. – A woman called requesting criminal trespass warnings be issued to a man and woman for her residence. She was advised to call back when they were present.
1:47 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on West College. Animal Control was notified.
2:03 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call of a possible disturbance at Washington Regional Urgent Care. An officer was dispatched, but staff at the business said everything was fine and the officer wasn’t necessary.
2:08 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside House of Hope. Information noted for future reference.
2:25 p.m. – A caller reported a dog missing from her residence. Information passed on to Animal Control.
2:29 p.m. – A caller reported a dog got on the roof of a residence on West Stephenson and was barking continuously. Animal Control was notified.
3:26 p.m. – A probation officer contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 45-year-old man charging him as a habitual offender with revocation of suspended sentence. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released on a signature bond.
3:53 p.m. – A male subject called to report a dog escaped from his residence. Animal Control was notified.
4:15 p.m. – A male subject called to determine the steps necessary to become an officer. Information given.
4:37 p.m. – A caller reported someone trying to break into the Northside Church of Christ. An officer advised he’d be out with two male subjects at a house nearby. They were advised to stay away from the area and extra patrol was issued. One of the subjects said he was walking to the hospital for treatment.
5:27 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported a male subject outside the business scaring away customers. An officer arrested the 45-year-old man for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $1,075. He was later released on a signature bond.
5:51 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported near the south interchange. An officer said mirrors on the vehicles had bumped and the drivers declined a formal complaint.
6:35 p.m. – An anonymous caller requested an officer check the welfare of a female subject at an address on North Chestnut. An officer said the woman was fine and the caller had nothing to worry about.
6:40 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject looking in vehicles parked outside Walmart. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
6:42 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 37-year-old man for second-degree criminal mischief with bond set at $510. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released on a signature bond.
7:03 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about someone accessing his business bank account. An officer took his statement.
7:10 p.m. – A male subject called to report harassing communications from another male subject. An officer explained the subject’s options for filing a formal complaint.
7:25 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at Pine and College.
7:26 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject acting strangely and playing with syringes at Taco Bell. An officer issued the man a criminal trespass warning.
7:51 p.m. – A man called to report he had no water at his residence on Salmon Lane. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
7:57 p.m. – A DHS worker went to the HPD requesting an officer help serve paperwork at an address on East Washington. Assist completed.
8:15 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about terroristic threatening. The officer said a female subject looked at the complainant at Walmart and said “you’re dead,” so the officer explained the proper steps to take if he wanted to file a formal complaint.
8:43 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported having a female shoplifter in custody. The 28-year-old woman was arrested for theft of property and endangering the welfare of a minor. She was later released after posting $1,300 professional bond. The child with her was released to the father.
11:08 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported pulling on the parking lot at Walmart. An officer sat and watched the vehicle for a while, but the driver didn’t return while he was there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.