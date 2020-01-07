5:05 a.m. – A woman called to report she woke to notice a gun, a cell phone and a set of pickup keys were missing from her residence. An officer determined the actual victim could be at an address on North Robinson, but no one was present when he arrived. The original caller declined a formal complaint, so the information was noted for future reference.
7:01 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Maple. Officers responded and a 28-year-old man was arrested for fleeing on foot and resisting arrest with bond set at $950, as well as on a Vermont Department of Correction warrant for probation violation with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Searcy County Jail to await extradition.
7:42 a.m. – A 25-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
8:21 a.m. – A Water Department employee requested an officer at an address on East Bunn where a tenant had damaged for department equipment and was arguing with the caller. An officer said the 53-year-old man agreed to pay for damages to equipment.
9:03 a.m. – A man called stating his cat had been missing for a few days and he wondered if it had been hit by a car and picked up off the street. Animal Control was notified.
9:09 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a rescue call at the McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart with a female subject who didn’t know how she got there. He later said the 38-year-old woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation.
9:26 a.m. – An employee at Murphy USA reported a female subject outside the business asking people for money and creating a disturbance. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
10:46 a.m. – An employee at Big Daddy’s said a male subject had been telling restaurant customers their vehicles would be towed if they parked on the gravel. An officer spoke to the subject in question, who was upset because he wasn’t allowed to camp out in the city, and told him to leave restaurant customers alone. He also agreed to move along.
11:03 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Diamond Head.
11:34 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle abandoned at an address on North Spring Street. An officer explained options for having the vehicle removed.
12:42 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of NARMC.
12:49 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of Ozark Bearing.
1:02 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of Trenz Salon.
1:14 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about getting on a bus for Arizona, but he disconnected before an officer was available to take the call.
1:51 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on her elderly aunt at an address on Dawson Drive. An officer said the woman was taken to NARMC for treatment.
1:52 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on the Walmart parking lot. Animal Control was notified.
1:54 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence. Animal Control was notified.
2 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Forward Drive.
2:12 p.m. – An anonymous caller reported a dead deer at Lake Harrison Park. An officer said the carcass was in a location making it difficult to remove it.
2:37 p.m. – A caller reported a red bloodhound missing from an address in Deer and asked it be noted in case someone took it to an animal shelter.
3:38 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report possible drug activity. The narcotics division was notified.
4:23 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported someone turned in drugs at the hospital. An officer seized the substance.
5:18 p.m. – A landlord went to the HPD to file criminal trespass charges against two subjects. He was advised the full eviction process had to be followed before any charges could be filed.
5:58 p.m. – A woman called to report harassing communications from her grandmother’s daughter. An officer spoke to the subject in question and told her to leave the caller alone.
6:43 p.m. – Boone County authorities reported they were informed that a man wanted on a BCSO warrant was in a vehicle heading for Country Mart. An officer stopped the vehicle and arrested a man for endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of firearms by certain persons, terroristic threatening and aggravated assault with bond set at $25,000, as well as on the BCSO warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
7:14 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male subject who had been warned to stay away from the store had returned. An officer cited the 39-year-old man for criminal trespass and he was escorted to his vehicle.
7:31 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on West Rush due to graffiti on a building.
8:14 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject banging on the door of her residence looking for someone he said owed him money. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived on scene, but he located the 36-year-old man nearby. He told police he was looking for a man who said he would rent him an apartment, so the officer gave him directions to the correct location.
10:14 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD stating her “old man” assaulted her at their residence. An officer went to the address given and arrested the 27-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
11:44 p.m. – A man called the HPD requesting that an officer help him. When advised the HPD couldn’t accommodate his request, he said he didn’t want an ambulance and disconnected. An officer went to the address on East Prospect and transported the man to the hospital.
11:50 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject making threats to shoot people outside an address on South Ash. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
