6:30 a.m. – The unattended death of a 73-year-old woman was reported at an address on Deerfield Drive. The scene was released to the coroner’s office.
7:04 a.m. – A woman called to report a suspicious vehicle parked in front of her residence on West Rush. An officer explained the steps to have it removed.
7:15 a.m. – A female subject called to report she had been told she could camp behind the House of Hope, but she was then told she couldn’t. An officer explained that camping isn’t allowed in the city limits.
7:37 a.m. – An 8-year-old boy called to report he couldn’t find his parents at their residence. An officer responded and said the child’s mother had been present the entire time.
7:51 a.m. – An officer went to the Newton County Jail to transport a female inmate to Boone County District Court.
8:51 a.m. – A caller reported someone had damaged a barricade in front of a residence on Grandview. Information passed on to the Street Department.
10:19 a.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about unruly juveniles and how to start a center for them. Information given.
12:03 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject leaving Casey’s on Highway 65 North in a vehicle southbound and her license was suspended. An officer located the vehicle later, but he said a male subject was driving.
12:42 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Jamie’s Restaurant.
1:48 p.m. – A caller reported illegal dumping at Ozark Mountain Inn. An officer said the information was noted for future reference until more information could be obtained.
2:01 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject who had just gotten off a commercial bus was causing problems and stealing merchandise at Kum & Go. Officers arrested the 43-year-old man for public intoxication, theft of property, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct with bond set at $1,980. EMS was notified after the man said he wanted to kill himself. He was taken to the hospital for examination, then later to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
2:18 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on North Willow due to some individuals who were possibly on methamphetamine walking around asking people for money. Officers were notified.
3:11 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested help with a suicidal male subject who was holding a gun to his head in Batavia. Assist completed.
3:26 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Main and Vine.
4:38 p.m. – An anonymous caller reported a suspicious looking person walking around Walmart. Officers were notified.
4:34 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing a vehicle outside Hudson’s Supermarket. Information noted for future reference.
5:17 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about someone filing a false police report against him. He just asked that the information be noted for future reference.
5:38 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte.
9:03 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a vehicle on the back parking lot outside Stone Bank. He later said the driver agreed to leave the area.
10:10 p.m. – A caller reported hearing glass breaking in the area of North 3rd Street. An officer responded and noted several windows broken from the outside of a residence, so the information was noted until a victim comes forward. About an hour later, Boone County authorities reported receiving a call regarding a female subject being held captive at the same residence. Officers responded and arrested a 46-year-old man for public intoxication and disorderly conduct, then took him to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
10:10 p.m. – A man called to report someone possible trying to break into a storage unit on Highway 43, but officers didn’t locate anything suspicious after checking the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.