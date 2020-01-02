12:01 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 39-year-old man for DWI, open container in vehicle, driving left of center, possession of controlled substance and refusal to submit to chemical test with bond set at $2,670. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration until sober.
12:08 a.m. – A man called to report a strange vehicle parked on the driveway of his residence on Windsor Drive and it was possibly occupied. An officer said the vehicle was unoccupied and he was unable to locate the owner or anyone on foot in the area.
12:09 a.m. – A caller reported someone knocking on doors of residences on West Bunn, waking people up, then fleeing on foot. An officer didn’t locate anyone suspicious after checking the area.
1:38 a.m. – An anonymous woman called requesting an officer check on a pregnant female subject at a residence on North Willow. The caller said the subject’s significant other might possibly be abusing her. An officer spoke to the pregnant woman, who wasn’t very cooperative and said anything going on had been verbal only.
2:05 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a female subject who stated her boyfriend hit her with a remote control at their residence on Oxford and was getting aggressive. An officer arrested a male subject for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, cash only for the first 12 hours. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration. About two hours later, an officer on patrol advised he’d be checking on the female subject walking on Windsor Drive. She was notified she couldn’t return to the residence and the officer gave her a ride to another location.
2:27 a.m. – An alarm company reported an alarm at Innovative Formulations. An officer said the building was secure and the alarm was set off by a male subject banging on the door. That subject was arrested for public intoxication and obstructing governmental operations with bond set at $675, then later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration. An employee of the business called later that morning to report damage to the building as a result of the incident. He said he would get video surveillance footage to take to the HPD later for a formal complaint.
4:07 a.m. – A woman called to report her husband was refusing to leave her alone. An officer spoke to both parties, who agreed to sleep in different rooms for the rest of the night.
4:24 a.m. – An officer on patrol reported he’d be out with a vehicle missing a wheel parked on Main Street. He later said the owner had a flat tire and couldn’t change it due to the cold weather. He said he was going to try to get some sleep until daylight.
6:03 a.m. – An EMS crew reported a deceased 88-year-old man at an address on Ridgemonte. An officer filed a formal report.
6:47 a.m. – An NARMC EMS crew reported water coming from a manhole cover at Sherman and Spring, creating ice on the roadway. On-call Public Works personnel were notified.
8:35 a.m. – A caller reported sewage backing up in a yard on Cottonwood Road. On-call Sewer Department personnel were notified.
9:14 a.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about his neighbor’s rooster going on the caller’s property. Information left for Animal Control.
9:34 a.m. – A male subject called to report losing his cell phone somewhere around the NARMC parking lot the previous night. Information noted in case it was turned in.
11:36 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report receiving harassing messages from his girlfriend’s ex-husband while at home and working in the city. He was referred to the BCSO because he lived outside the city limits.
12:13 p.m. – A caller reported a man threatening another man at an address on North Maple. An officer spoke to both parties and said the alleged victim didn’t take the threats seriously.
12:19 p.m. – A woman called to report an Orion Waste Solutions driver was refusing to pick up trash dumped from the truck on the parking lot of an address on Cottonwood Road. An officer determined the issue was the driver not picking up trash left beside a dumpster. The officer said the woman wasn’t content with the options given and she said she would contact the mayor’s office.
12:39 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about visiting his child even though the mother had a protection order against him. An officer explained his options.
12:56 p.m. – A female subject called to report she swerved to avoid another vehicle on the Bypass and flattened two tires on her vehicle. She declined a formal complaint, so the information was noted for future reference.
12:52 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highways 65 North and 43.
1:04 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Hardee’s. Information noted for insurance purposes.
2:27 p.m. – A woman called to report her estranged husband was harassing her while she was packing her personal belongings. An officer said the man was gone when he arrived, so the woman was told to call again is he returned.
3:27 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver with a loud muffler speeding on Ozark Street on a continual basis. An officer didn’t locate the vehicle after checking the area.
4:30 p.m. – A caller reported the driver of a vehicle with a flat tire pulled onto the parking lot at Books on Main and had been there most of the day. An officer said the driver was from Oklahoma and had a friend on the way for assistance.
4:56 p.m. – A caller reported someone in a vehicle driving very slowly on the Walmart parking lot and looking in vehicles. Before an officer arrived on scene, the caller reported the driver had parked and was out of the car looking in other people’s vehicles. An officer spoke to the 39-year-old woman and said a search of her vehicle was satisfactory. She agreed to leave the area.
5:24 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male shoplifter had allegedly take a coat. An officer arrested a 34-year-old man for theft of property and on a Carroll County warrant for failure to appear in court with total bond set at $11,280. He was later taken to the Carroll County Jail and released to a deputy. Another male subject was arrested for criminal trespass and later released after posting $390 professional bond. Yet another male subject was arrested for theft of property and later released after posting $660 professional bond.
5:40 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a possibly suicidal male subject at an address on Beautiful View Drive. An officer responded and said the male subject was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
6:58 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported on Highway 65 South near Harrison Auto Salvage.
7:46 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a vehicle parked on Harrison Hill. He later spoke with three subjects at the overlook who said they were taking pictures of the city. They were advised to leave and not return without permission from the property owner.
10:37 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity in a vehicle parked behind Western Sizzlin. An officer stopped the vehicle and searched it, but no arrests were reported.
11:33 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 29-year-old woman for no registration. She was later released after posting $140 professional bond.
