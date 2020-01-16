12:58 a.m. – A woman called stating she accidentally hit a neighbor’s fence on West South Avenue and pulled down a section of it. An officer filed a report for a traffic incident.
7:56 a.m. – An employee at Quality Inn reported receiving a counterfeit $10 bill from a guest. An officer said the caller had no information on the suspect and the bill had already been shredded because it had been left as a tip for the breakfast staff.
8:38 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report a female subject had misunderstood one of his Facebook posts and was threatening to file for a restraining order against him. An officer explained what could happen should the female subject file for such an order or criminal charges.
9:03 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported on Highway 43 in front of Ozark Opportunities.
9:47 a.m. – A female subject called to report her roommate moved out and failed to take her personal property. An officer explained her options for getting rid of the furniture.
10:04 a.m. – An officer out at Probation and Parole arrested a 33-year-old man on a warrant for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license. He was later released after posting $855 professional bond.
10:28 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported on Highway 65 in front of Jimmy John’s.
10:41 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject yelling at people and shaking his fist outside the old federal building. An officer said the subject agreed to leave the area.
10:42 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with injuries was reported on Capps Road just east of Highway 397. Information passed on to Arkansas State Police.
10:56 a.m. – A man called to report he accidentally set the alarm off on a vehicle outside Arvest Bank on North Walnut when he mistook it for his and tried to open the door. An officer said the alarm eventually stopped.
11:33 a.m. – A caller reported a tree trimming crew dropping limbs on the roadway in the area of Old Bergman Road and Highway 43 without warning signs or anyone to warn traffic. An officer responded and said the call was unfounded.
11:45 a.m. – A woman called to report she had locked her keys and dog in a vehicle parked outside Urgent Care. Assist completed.
12:03 p.m. – A female subject called to report the license plate stolen from her vehicle while it was parked on Brewer Street. A formal complaint was filed.
1:31 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside the hospital. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1:49 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject making suicidal comments at a location on North Main. Information passed on to NARMC.
2:15 p.m. – An employee at Hertz went to the HPD to report a male subject rented a vehicle, but failed to return it. The information was noted at the time due to the subject trying to make payment with a credit card, then another employee called the following morning to report the vehicle had been returned.
2:57 p.m. – A female subject called to report the father of her child had made false allegations to DHS against her. An officer spoke to the man, who said he only called DHS to report the child was allergic to cats.
3:24 p.m. – A caller reported a loose and aggressive dog chased a woman into the bed of a pickup on North Main Street. Animal Control was notified.
4:31 p.m. – A caller reported two older men had been arguing outside Walmart when one of them pulled a gun. The caller said the situation had de-escalated and the men were talking to a store manager. An officer said the men had been arguing over a parking place and there was no witness to confirm a gun was pulled. Neither wanted to pursue any formal complaint.
4:44 p.m. – A caller reported hearing possible gunshots in the area of the old junior high, but an officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
4:46 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported at Highway 7 North and Washington Avenue.
5:02 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 37-year-old woman on an HPD warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,924 and on an unspecified BCSO warrant. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
5:07 p.m. – A woman called to report she had been jogging in the area of Forest Heights Elementary School when she was bitten four times by a dog. She didn’t want to file a formal complaint, but asked for an officer to find the owner to determine if the dog had been vaccinated. An officer responded and arrested a 27-year-old woman for dog at large, as well as on a warrant for failure to appear in court on no rabies vaccination. She was later released after posting $710 professional bond.
5:22 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported southbound on the Bypass from the north interchange. An officer stopped the vehicle and said the elderly man driving was unfamiliar with the area and trying to navigate his way through town.
6:24 p.m. – A caller reported an abandoned vehicle on Hester Drive. An officer said the car was being towed when he arrived on scene.
6:30 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported a possibly suicidal subject at an address on East Johnson. An officer responded, but said the scene was released to EMS.
6:41 p.m. – Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations requested an officer check a residence on North Chestnut where a relative of a deceased male subject they found might live. An officer said the residence was vacant, so the caller was also notified.
7:14 p.m. – A female subject called to report she let someone borrow her vehicle, then found sugar in the gas tank when it was returned. An officer said there was a large amount of sugar in the tank and the incident appeared to be intentional, so a formal complaint was filed.
7:49 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report someone using his business bank account. He said the last officer with whom he spoke told him he would need to show proof of ownership of the account. Information passed on to the original investigating officer.
8 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about obtaining an order of protection. Information given.
8:02 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 59-year-old man for DWI, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $2,310. He was later released on a signature bond because the Boone County Jail was full.
