12:52 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject digging through trash outside Walmart. The 34-year-old man agreed to leave the area.
5:49 a.m. – NARMC requested an officer at The Links to help with an older man suffering a mental disorder. An officer said the 54-year-old man was having a non-violent, psychotic episode, but he was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.
6:28 a.m. – An officer advised he was going to the Davis Correctional Center in Oklahoma to transport a 31-year-old male inmate back to the HPD.
7:38 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 passing Walmart. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
8:49 a.m. – The unattended death of a 76-year-old man was reported at Ozark Mountain Inn. The coroner’s office was also notified.
8:59 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about her ex-boyfriend continually making false allegations about her to DHS. She was advised to contact a lawyer because nothing criminal had occurred.
10:06 a.m. – An employee at Days Inn reported a male subject who had been warned to stay away from the business had returned. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived on scene.
11:13 a.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check the welfare of her son, who was paralyzed from the waist down, at an address on East Milum. She said a neighbor that normally checked on him couldn’t get him to answer the door. An officer said the 59-year-old man was deceased and the scene was released to the coroner’s office.
11:30 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a tool company taking payments from him, then claiming they never received the money. He declined any further action, but asked that the information be noted for future reference.
11:52 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle abandoned at the intersection of North Spring Road and Highway 43. An officer said he checked on the vehicle the previous day and the owner said a mechanic was supposed to pick it up for repairs. The vehicle was removed about a half hour later.
1:39 p.m. – A caller requested information on child custody issues, asking for a friend. An officer gave out the requested information.
3:57 p.m. – A caller reported some suspicious subjects going door to door on South Walnut stating they were roofing inspectors. Information noted for future reference.
4:55 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Valleyview Avenue due to a suspicious subject claiming to be with a construction company, but was picked up by someone in a white van. Officers were notified.
5:46 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Country Club Road.
6:09 p.m. – A caller reported a one-vehicle rollover wreck on East South Avenue. An officer first transported a female subject from the scene to an address on Main Street, but then to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
9 p.m. – A man called to report another driver rear-ended his vehicle at Rush and Main and he thought he might have whiplash. An officer filed a formal report and the caller was taken to NARMC.
11:49 p.m. – A female subject called to report a 67-year-old man and three women with guns and two pounds of methamphetamine were driving from Nixa, Missouri, in a stolen pickup to a hotel outside Harrison and were about 30 minutes out at the time. She said she got the information from Nixa Police and Christian County authorities, but they denied giving the woman any information and said she was probably making it up. She called back about five minutes later to say the individuals were driving around the square and throwing beer bottles out of the vehicle. An officer said there were no beer bottles or broken glass in the area, so the call was unfounded. Boone County authorities were also apprised of the call.
