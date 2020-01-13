12:38 a.m. – A reckless driver in an 18-wheeler was reported northbound on the Bypass from Kum & Go. Officers were notified.
2:10 a.m. – A man called to report he had fallen in his residence on East South Avenue. Officers and Boone County 911 were also notified. Later that morning, another caller reported the subject was unresponsive at the residence. The scene was released to the coroner’s office.
11:16 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report receiving threatening messages on his phone from an unknown male subject. An officer determined the suspect lived outside the city, so the complainant was referred to the BCSO.
11:52 a.m. – A caller reported animal abuse at an address on South Chestnut. Information left for Animal Control.
1:41 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject walking around a residence on Kay Street and looking in the windows. An officer said the man was a contractor hired to work on the house.
2:07 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle had been parked outside FedEx Freight for several hours. An officer said it was believed to belong to someone on a construction crew working on the building.
5:09 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with Harrison Fire and Rescue checking on an unresponsive male subject at the Boone County Library. The 37-year-old man was later arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $3,500, then taken to the Carroll County Jail for incarceration.
7:05 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked outside Harrison Auto Salvage and they thought it might be someone trying to steal property. An officer said there was no such vehicle outside the business when he checked the area.
7:44 p.m. – A woman reported a reckless driver speeding on the Walmart parking lot had almost hit her child. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
9:59 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested an 18-year-old male subject for careless or prohibited driving and driving on a suspended license. He was later released after posting $850 professional bond.
11:36 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband was intoxicated and creating a disturbance at an address on South Ash. An officer said the 34-year-old man agreed to leave with his sister for the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.