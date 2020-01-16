12:30 a.m. – A male subject called requesting an officer check the welfare of a female subject at an address on North Olive. He said she had been calling him and not speaking, then sent him a message saying, “You’re caught,” although he didn’t know what he’d done wrong. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she didn’t want anything to do with the complainant and would be filing for a restraining order against him. The officer also informed the original caller that her actions would be legal.
1:10 a.m. – A male subject called to report someone had broken into his residence while he was at work. He said no one was in the house at the time and he wasn’t sure what was missing. A formal complaint was filed for residential burglary.
3:53 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out at the old White Oak Station on South Pine. He later asked that the owner be notified it appeared someone tried to pry open the back door, but without success.
8:30 a.m. – A woman called to report a rooster refusing to leave her property. Animal Control was notified.
9:07 a.m. – A man called asking it be noted that his boss pushed him, causing him to fall down some stairs, after an argument over a tracking device put on his vehicle.
9:18 a.m. – A wrecker service reported towing a vehicle from an address on East Rush. Information noted for future reference.
9:42 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Summerhill Court. Animal Control was notified.
9:53 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about saving a girl’s life due to the weather and a male subject with whom she’d been keeping company. Information noted for future reference.
10:07 a.m. – An employee at Country Mart reported receiving several fraudulent checks. An officer said the checks were stolen in Carroll County and authorities there were investigating, but they would contact the HPD if they needed assistance.
10:13 a.m. – A woman called to report a taxi driver trying to charge her too much for a fare. She was advised to contact the taxi company.
10:27 a.m. – A woman called to report a neighbor allowing her dog to use the bathroom on the caller’s yard. Animal Control spoke to the neighbor about the matter.
10:40 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle had been abandoned for several days outside Total Image Salon. An officer explained that the vehicle could be towed at the owner’s expense.
10:44 a.m. – An officer out with Probation and Parole at an address on Crestview said a 38-year-old man was arrested on an HPD warrant for probation violation with bond set at $3,997 cash only, a Carroll County warrant for failure to appear in court on no proof of insurance with bond set at $20,370 and a Boone County warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
12:01 p.m. – A caller reported someone in a pickup pulling a trailer loaded with junk entering the dirt driveway near Inman Road. The caller said the subject might be dumping illegally. An officer said there were no signs of new trash after he checked the area.
12:36 p.m. – A woman called to report a parking lot wreck that occurred outside NARMC the previous day. Information noted for insurance purposes.
12:51 p.m. – A caller reported some stray puppies in the area of Cherry Street. Animal Control was notified.
1 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a vehicle parked facing the wrong direction on Country Circle. He left a door hanger on the residence.
1:15 p.m. – An officer transported two male inmates from the Carroll County Jail to the Boone County Jail.
1:17 p.m. – A man called to report his wife hit him several times in the face. An officer arrested the 39-year-old woman for third-degree domestic battery and she was later released after posting $1,710 professional bond. About five hours later, the man called again stating he was on the phone with his wife and she was at the residence destroying property. An officer said no damage had been done and he explained the process for divorce. The woman called a few minutes later to report a handgun missing from the residence and she thought her husband had it. Information passed on to the original investigating officer.
1:30 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver almost ran her off the road at Main and Bower, then flipped her off and continued northbound on Main. Officers were notified.
1:50 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a utility trailer reported stolen. Officers were notified.
3:12 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report a package stolen from his mailbox on Quail Avenue. An officer spoke to him, but he declined a formal complaint and requested extra patrol instead.
3:24 p.m. – A male subject called to report a hit-and-run wreck on Highway 65 North near Highway 43. The caller said the other driver wasn’t stopping and they were headed northbound outside the city limits. Arkansas State Police stopped the vehicle south of Cricket Cutoff Road on Highway 65 and an HPD officer went to the scene. He said there was minor damage to the caller’s vehicle and the parties agreed to exchange insurance information. The HPD officer arrested a 20-year-old male subject on an HPD warrant for probation violation. He was later released after posting $1,985 professional bond.
7:15 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about obtaining an order of protection. The officer explained the steps necessary.
8:19 p.m. – A female subject called to report a tire popped on her vehicle and she couldn’t pull out of the roadway. An officer helped her put on the spare tire.
8:32 p.m. – A caller reported possible child abuse at an address on north Industrial Park Road. An officer responded and said the mother was taking her juvenile son to NARMC for psychiatric evaluation, but everything was otherwise fine.
8:50 p.m. – A male subject called to report he was receiving packages addressed to him at his residence, but he didn’t order them. An officer said the subject was also receiving messages, but he was advised to ignore them because it was a scam.
9:23 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had been flagged down by a male subject on the bridge over Crooked Creek near Ben Eddings. She said the male subject then said he had to go back down to his father. An officer responded and said the two men, ages 32 and 54, were highly intoxicated. They were both taken to NARMC because they had been in the creek and were very wet and cold.
10:14 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 28-year-old man reported missing from an address in Alpena. They said he was a violent sexual predator, was known to abuse drugs and was a flight risk. Officers were notified.
10:53 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on Quail Court. Information noted for future reference.
