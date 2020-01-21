12:50 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 29-year-old woman for DWI with bond set at $1,015 and a 29-year-old man for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and obstructing governmental operations with bond set at $1,810. Both were later released on signature bonds. About two hours later, the husband of the woman arrested called requesting that she be drug tested because he believed she was unlawfully arrested. An officer advised him to have his wife call when charges were formalized.
6:08 a.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer help with a male subject refusing to leave the emergency room waiting area. An officer said the subject was leaving when he arrived, which is what hospital staff wanted.
7:19 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a female subject stating her vehicle was disabled at the north interchange. An officer said the vehicle was removed from the roadway.
9:02 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a vehicle blocking Main Street in front of the Younes Shopping Center. The driver said he was trying to figure out how his GPS worked and had stopped on the street. He was advised to pull onto a parking lot and not block the street.
10:13 a.m. – A woman requested extra patrol on Anvil Drive due to someone knocking on the door of her residence about 3 a.m. for several days. Officers were notified.
11:37 a.m. – An anonymous caller reported a vehicle parked at highway 65 and Walmart Drive with a male subject outside it asking people for money. An officer spoke to the subjects, who had parked their vehicle on the Walmart parking lot and didn’t appear to be causing problems at the time.
12:21 p.m. – A man called to report a parking lot hit-and-run wreck that occurred outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:03 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report a backhoe left unattended on Old Bellefonte Road. He was advised to contact Harrison Public Works the next day to find out if it belonged to the city, as well as possible options if not.
7:06 p.m. – A male subject called to report another male subject assaulted him at an address on West Holt. An officer said the suspect was no longer in the area, but a formal complaint was filed.
7:48 p.m. – A caller reported hearing fireworks or gunshots in the area west of North Rowland. Officers didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
9:13 p.m. – A woman called via 911 to report her husband was hitting her at their address on South Ash. Officers responded and said the man was also fighting with officers. He was arrested for third-degree battery, resisting arrest and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with bond set at $15,000. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:47 p.m. – A man called to report his wife was having suicidal ideations at an address on South Sycamore. An officer said the woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
11:44 p.m. – A caller reported two male subjects trying to break into apartments at The Links, but officers didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
