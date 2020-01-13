2:23 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he and another officer were checking a vacant house on Rock Springs Road after locating an open door. The officer later said it appeared squatters had been staying in the residence. Information noted for future reference.
7:43 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 26-year-old man for speeding, reckless driving and no proof of insurance. He was later released after posting $1,144 professional bond.
7:58 a.m. – A 58-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
8:49 a.m. – A male subject called to report losing his wallet in the city. Information noted in case it was turned in.
8:52 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about possible fraudulent activity on an internet-based account. She was advised to keep all receipts showing her activity in case someone else reported it as well.
9:02 a.m. – An officer advised he’d be out with Probation and Parole at an address on Ruff Lane. Assist completed.
9:31 a.m. – A man called to report a neighbor had been running a loud vehicle every morning between 5 and 6, waking him and his wife. Information passed on to overnight shift.
10:04 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle abandoned at Camp’s Plants. The vehicle wasn’t reported stolen and wasn’t blocking traffic, so an officer explained options for having it removed.
10:17 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report his credit card had been compromised at a local business. He was advised of the proper steps to take.
10:32 a.m. – A caller reported an older woman urinating on the parking lot outside McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart. An officer transported the woman to Branson, Missouri, at her request.
11:11 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report a parking lot hit-and-run wreck that occurred outside Walmart two days earlier. Information noted for insurance purposes.
12:05 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at Highway 65 and Walmart Drive.
1:01 p.m. – A 23-year-old female subject went to the HPD to be served with a warrant for failure to comply with court orders on inadequate insurance during a wreck and failure to yield with bond set at $950. She was later released with a new court date.
1:45 p.m. – An employee at a mechanic’s shop called to report a male subject had picked up his vehicle, but didn’t make any payments for services. She declined a formal complaint at the time, but asked the information be noted for future reference.
2:16 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 7 South from the Highway 206 junction. Officers were notified.
4:03 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at Highways 7 North and 43.
4:19 p.m. – A caller reported two possibly intoxicated male subjects walking on a parking lot off Industrial Park Road. An officer spoke to the subjects and said they weren’t intoxicated.
4:30 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a two-vehicle wreck at Highways 65 North and 43. A 19-year-old male subject was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on improper exhaust and display auxiliary lights with bond set at $575. He was later released with a new court date.
5:12 p.m. – A caller reported the Public Works Department shut the water off at Jasmine Thai Restaurant and didn’t turn it back on. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
5:51 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on South Sycamore. An officer said the confrontation had been verbal only and a 33-year-old man was in the process of leaving the area.
6 p.m. – An employee at McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart reported several juveniles driving recklessly on the parking lot. She said they were asked to stop, but they continued and went in the restaurant laughing about it. An officer said the subjects were gone when he arrived, but the caller was advised to record license plate numbers on the vehicles if it happened again.
6:31 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported on bunker Road. Officers were notified.
11:16 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check the welfare of a male subject who had been sending strange email messages at an address on North 2nd Street. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he was fine and didn’t want to hurt himself.
11:20 p.m. – A caller reported the traffic signal at Cottonwood Road and Highway 43 wasn’t cycling properly, causing him to sit at the signal for almost 10 minutes. An officer monitored the signal, but said it was working fine.
11:42 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer at an address on Manhattan due to a male subject who punched a mirror and was bleeding as a result. An officer said everyone present was intoxicated when the 21-year-old male lost control, but he refused medical attention.
