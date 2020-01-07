12:14 a.m. – A woman called to report she had been assaulted by a friend’s husband at an address on Shorecrest. An officer responded and said the 45-year-old woman would go to the HPD to file a formal complaint when she was no longer intoxicated.
12:45 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 42-year-old man wanted for third-degree domestic battery following an incident on Old Lowery Road. Officers were notified.
7:07 a.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male subject with a mattress and all his personal belongings on the store parking lot and refusing to leave. An officer transported the 31-year-old man to a pawn shop where he was waiting to pawn items due to recently becoming homeless.
7:55 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about keeping her significant other in jail on cash-only bond due to her worrying what he might do when released. An officer explained her options.
8:50 a.m. – A male subject called to report a dog missing from his residence. Information left for Animal Control.
10:38 a.m. – A woman called to report losing her wallet in town. Information noted in case it was turned in.
11:40 a.m. – An employee at Main Street Merchandise outlet called to report a male subject outside the store asking people to use their phones to call police to report something. An officer was told the subject left with someone in a vehicle before he arrived on scene.
11:52 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject harassing people outside an address on Industrial Park Road. An officer made contact with the subject and advised him of the consequences should police be called again.
11:56 a.m. – A caller requested a welfare check on a man at an address on Cottonwood Road. An officer said the man’s phone had been disconnected and he was working to have it restored.
12:06 p.m. – Newton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 33-year-old man for failure to appear in court on obstruction of governmental operations with bond set at $585 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
1:37 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject in the area of an address on North Maple. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he was just looking for his wallet. He agreed to leave the property and not return.
1:57 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject pulled his vehicle with a flat tire onto a parking lot on Main Street. When asked if he needed help changing the flat, he instead left northbound on Main. An officer located the 72-year-old man and he was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
2:29 p.m. – A man called to report a male subject went to the his residence to collect the caller’s wife’s wallet and she held a protection order against him. He was advised nothing criminal had occurred.
2:33 p.m. – A caller reported a disabled mobile home blocking traffic at Highway 65 and Forward Drive. An officer said the vehicle was moved off the roadway and the driver was waiting for help in repairs.
2:41 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report a male subject had been returning to addresses on North Willow and at Autumn Run Trailer Park after being issued criminal trespass warnings. An officer said he would look into the matter.
4:17 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on Crestview. The occupants said the issue had been verbal only, although he did note there were shards from a broken dish on the floor of the residence.
6:23 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 44-year-old man on a BCSO warrant and took him to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
6:30 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Prospect and the Bypass.
6:44 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 25-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $1,905 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
7:23 p.m. – A woman called to report someone entered her residence on North Pine while she was gone and rummaged through her belongings. An officer left a statement for the caller to complete and take to the HPD for a complaint later.
7:47 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject sitting in a vehicle parked outside an address on Brewer Street. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived on scene.
9:42 p.m. – Three callers reported hearing a gunshot outside an address on South Ash, while a fourth caller reported seeing a disturbance in progress outside the residence. Officers responded and arrested a 42-year-old man for DWI, terroristic threatening, refusal to submit to arrest and felony with a firearm with bond set at $50,000. A 22-year-old male subject was also arrested for terroristic threatening and felony with a firearm with bond set at $50,000. Both were later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
10:48 p.m. – A caller reported a dog sitting outside Auto Medics and it appeared it had been hit by a car. An officer said the dog was dead when he arrived, so he took it to the city farm.
