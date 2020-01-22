12:47 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking two subjects walking outside Shelby’s on Main Street. A 38-year-old woman was arrested for theft of property with bond set at $660, as well as on a Huntsville Police warrant for failure to appear in court on traffic violation with bond set at $477. She was later released on a signature bond.
7:56 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Cottonwood Road near Harrison Fitness.
8:29 a.m. – A woman called to report that while she was stopped in her vehicle at Lake Shore and Main Street, another woman in an SUV hit her from behind and left the area. She said she didn’t need to file a formal report, but wanted the information noted in case the other driver reported the incident and claimed it was the caller’s fault.
9 a.m. – A caller reported a man and woman walking near the Dollar General on West Rush were arguing. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
10:34 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 approaching the north interchange. Officers were notified.
10:41 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a stalled 18-wheeler on Highway 65 North near Highway 43. He said the vehicle was removed from the roadway.
11:38 a.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver southbound on Main Street from the north interchange. The caller said the driver then turned around on a parking lot and headed northbound. An officer stopped the vehicle and said the driver, who was older, had been looking for a doctor’s office. The officer helped her locate her destination.
12:05 p.m. – A 17-year-old male subject went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on striking an unattended vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with bond set at $670. He was later released on a signature bond.
12:33 p.m. – A man called to report he received text messages from a female subject with whom he had worked stating her boyfriend was abusing her. An officer spoke to the 29-year-old woman, who said there had been a verbal disturbance, but her boyfriend left the residence.
12:38 p.m. – A man called requesting an officer check the welfare of his mother at an address on Sunset Lane because he lived an hour away. He said she told him she had fallen inside the residence, but didn’t want to go to the hospital. An officer said the woman was taken to the hospital by EMS.
12:52 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a traffic incident in which she had been involved. The officer provided her with a statement form to complete.
1:37 p.m. – An officer out at probation and parole arrested a 42-year-old woman on a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. She was later taken to the Carroll County Jail for incarceration.
1:50 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject sitting on the curb near Eagle Heights Elementary and crying. An officer spoke to the subject, who said she was waiting for her mother to get off work and take her home.
2:01 p.m. – Arkansas State Police in Newton County contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 42-year-old man for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,950 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration with a hold for the HPD.
1:59 p.m. – An officer out at an address on Bunker Road arrested a 52-year-old man on a warrant for failure to appear in court on violation of clean premises ordinance with bond set at $1,240 cash only. He was later released on a signature bond.
3:30 p.m. – A city employee reported money stolen from the city by someone in California who had created fake checks. A formal fraud complaint was filed.
3:41 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from an automated collision reporting center stating a vehicle had been involved in a crash on Highway 7 North. An officer drove the highway to the city limits, but didn’t locate any vehicle crashes. He said it was likely a faulty sensor on the vehicle.
3:43 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from a vehicle parked on Oxford Lane. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived on scene.
3:45 p.m. – An employee at Hudson’s Supermarket reported a vehicle had been abandoned outside the business for about a week. It wasn’t reported stolen, so an officer explained the steps to have it removed.
4:03 p.m. –A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked in the alley near First Lutheran Church. An officer said the vehicle was parked on church property, so they would have to contact the HPD to have it removed.
4:05 p.m. – A woman called to report her son took a TV that was being rented to a location in Missouri. She said authorities there told her to first file a report with Harrison Police. She was advised it was a civil matter and of the proper steps to take.
4:50 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported a male subject in the store was possibly shoplifting. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
4:54 p.m. – A landlord called to report he had served a tenant with a 3-day eviction notice. Information noted for future reference.
5:27 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject stepping into moving traffic on Maple just north of Bower. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area and surrounding streets.
7:35 p.m. – A caller reported a belligerent and possibly intoxicated male subject at House of Hope. An officer arrested the 54-year-old man for public intoxication and disorderly conduct with bond set at $780. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
7:41 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving an open line call in which is sounded as if an adult asked a child if he was gay. An officer went to the given address and spoke the mother of two children. She said the kids were playing with a phone, but she assured the officer it wouldn’t happen again.
8:07 p.m. – A man called asking if he could go to his daughter’s residence to get her personal property. He said the daughter wasn’t at home, but her boyfriend showed up and the caller feared he would steal property. An officer explained his options.
8:36 p.m. – A man called to report a former employee had been texting him saying he had nothing for which to live. An officer spoke to the subject, who wasn’t very cooperative. He told police he was upset, but didn’t want to harm himself.
9:01 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a woman stating money and bank statements had been stolen from her purse. An officer spoke to the woman, who said the items were missing, but that she was also suffering some mental issues at the time.
9:36 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband had kicked her out of their residence on South Sycamore. She said she was at a different location allowing her husband to calm down before returning home. She called again about 30 minutes later requesting an officer because her husband wouldn’t let her back in the residence. The officer spoke to both parties and explained the husband would have to utilize the legal eviction process to remove his wife.
10:29 p.m. – A woman called stating her vehicle was missing from outside her residence. An officer responded, but she said she found that her husband had missed a call from Car Mart and they thought the vehicle had possibly been repossessed. Information noted for future reference.
