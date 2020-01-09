12:21 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on Highway 123. An officer said it had been verbal only and a 23-year-old female subject agreed to leave the apartment for the night.
6:59 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a pickup reported stolen from the Lead Hill area. Officers were notified.
8:38 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of Judy’s Insulation on East Central.
9:09 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a ring either lost or stolen. She said she would be checking local pawn shops, so the information was logged for future reference.
10:07 a.m. – An employee at a doctor’s office reported a juvenile patient had been sexually abused. A formal complaint was filed.
10:44 a.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband was refusing to see their son as was ordered by the court. An officer said nothing criminal had occurred.
12:05 p.m. – A female subject called to ask about car seat laws. Information passed on to the appropriate officer.
12:20 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested at an address on Industrial Park Road after an unknown male subject inappropriately touched a female subject. The was also advised of the steps necessary to have a criminal trespass warning issued to the subject if identified.
12:53 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported eastbound on Capps Road entering the city limits. Officers were notified.
1:43 p.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on West Rogers. Animal Control was notified and the dogs were taken back to the residence they belonged.
2:02 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 21-year-old female subject for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was later released after posting $1,420 professional bond.
2:20 p.m. – An employee at Bypass Liquor reported a shoplifter had been in the store about two hours earlier. A formal complaint was filed.
2:24 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 41-year-old man charging him as a habitual offender with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations, driving on a suspended license, no registration, no proof of insurance and littering with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
2:25 p.m. – A man called to report a woman locked him out of his financial programs and obtained a protection order against him so he couldn’t contact her. An officer advised him of steps to reset his passwords.
2:39 p.m. – A woman called to report her boyfriend’s vehicle had been released to one of his friends when he was arrested and the friend was refusing to let her have the keys for the pickup. An officer explained her options.
3:07 p.m. – An employee at Kum & Go reported a male subject stole a charger and left northbound in a vehicle on Main Street. A formal theft complaint was filed.
3:10 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone stole her purse from her vehicle while it was parked outside Walgreen’s the previous evening, then the Apple watch that was in it was pinging at an address on Sunset Lane. An officer recovered the property and a formal complaint was filed for theft and breaking or entering.
3:21 p.m. – Illegal burning was reported outside a residence on South Chestnut. An officer out at the location arrested a 37-year-old man on a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Carroll County Jail for incarceration.
3:34 p.m. – A male subject called to report he went to retrieve a vehicle at an address on South Ash and the female subject who had it was refusing to let him have it. As an officer was responding, the caller said he had the vehicle and no longer needed an officer.
3:49 p.m. – A hit-and-run wreck was reported at the north interchange. A formal complaint was filed.
4:24 p.m. – A woman called to report her nephew was trying to kick her niece out of their residence. An officer explained the eviction process. Over the following two hours, other people called to talk to the officer about the same situation and he explained the process to each of them as well.
5:25 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Sherman and Pine.
5:34 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highways 7 North and 43.
5:44 p.m. – An anonymous male subject called to report a female subject driving on a suspended license and possibly had marijuana in the vehicle. An officer stopped the vehicle, but no arrests were noted. The 34-year-old woman called about 45 minutes later to report that after the traffic stop, a man against whom she held a protection order pulled up behind her in another vehicle and followed her until she stopped, at which time he continued driving. A formal complaint was filed for violation of a protection order.
6:47 p.m. – A female subject called to report a juvenile female subject left a residence at The Links and was possibly trying to run away. Officers located the girl at another residence and took her to the HPD, where she was later released to her mother.
7:51 p.m. – A caller reported a girl carrying a backpack walking on Bunker Road. An officer said the girl wasn’t present when he checked the area.
8:22 p.m. – A woman called to report her juvenile son being harassed by other juveniles. An officer took the woman’s statement and requested dispatch notify all school resource officers of the situation.
9:32 p.m. – A DHS worker requested an officer help with a home visit on East Washington. Assist completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.