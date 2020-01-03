7:04 a.m. – A man called to report a 36-year-old woman was intoxicated and being belligerent at his residence on Ruff Lane. An officer said the subjects were arguing over money and the caller was advised there was nothing illegal with the woman drinking in her own residence.
8:04 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her ex-husband hadn’t shown up for child custody exchange. She was referred to Newton County authorities where he lived. She went back to the HPD later that morning with paperwork showing the custody agreement. She was advised that the paperwork didn’t show that any holiday supersedes another in the agreement, so she was told to contact a private lawyer.
8:08 a.m. – A 25-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
9:21 a.m. – A woman called to report an Orion trash bin missing from a residence on Creekview Road. Information noted and passed on to Orion.
9:38 a.m. – A 42-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
9:47 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report someone changed information on his VA account, which caused him to miss a payment. A formal fraud complaint was filed.
10:10 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report a male subject who had rented a vehicle failed to return it on time. He declined a formal complaint and said he would wait until 5 that evening before pursuing charges, so the information was noted for future reference.
10:29 a.m. – A 38-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on a warrant for endangering the welfare of a minor. She was later released after posting $640 cash bond and paying a $50 warrant service fee.
11:17 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about the gutters on her neighbor’s house. She said they hang over the property line and cause damage to her property when it rains. She was advised to talk to her neighbor first, then contact a lawyer if the situation wasn’t resolved.
12:02 p.m. – A woman called to report losing her driver’s license somewhere in town. Information noted in case it was turned in.
12:17 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported on Main Street in front of Burger King.
12:30 p.m. – A man called requesting a welfare check on his grandchildren due to the mother possibly using drugs. An officer said the children appeared to be in no immediate danger, but the 22-year-ols female subject was arrested on a Berryville Police warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding with bond set at $320. She was later released to a Berryville Police officer.
12:49 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of ABC Advertising.
1:37 p.m. – Arkansas State Police. Contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 40-year-old man for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence with bond set at $1,000 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
1:49 p.m. – A man called to report a man making lewd comments to a female subject at House of Hope. An officer responded and the caller said he had broken up the verbal disagreement between the subjects. They were no longer in the area at the time.
2 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report his vehicle had been towed, but he couldn’t make contact with the wrecker service. He was referred to Newton County authorities because they had it towed.
3:01 p.m. – A caller requested a welfare check on a 71-year-old man at an address on Choctaw because he had missed two doctor’s appointments. Officers made entry to the residence and the man was taken to NARMC for treatment.
3:06 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to inquire about a man who was a registered sex offender. Information given.
3:42 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on the Bypass. Officers were notified.
4:16 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on North Spring Street. An officer said the 23-year-old woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
4:36 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 36-year-old man for failure to appear in court on expired vehicle license, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance and careless or prohibited driving with bond set at $1,005. The warrant was confirmed valid.
4:40 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Walmart Drive.
4:53 p.m. – A caller reported a young boy playing near traffic on North Industrial Park Road. An officer spoke to the boy’s mother and she agreed to keep him away from the street.
4:56 p.m. – Newton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 32-year-old woman for theft of property with bond set at $660 and a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,467.62 cash only. The warrants were confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
5:17 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officer watch for a vehicle reported stolen out of Lead Hill. Officers were notified.
5:20 p.m. – A woman called to report her vehicle missing from the Walmart parking lot. An officer said store management helped her find the vehicle.
5:22 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband was trapped in his vehicle by a dog that tried to attack him outside their residence. An officer said the owner retrieved the dog and was issued a warning for dog at large.
6:06 p.m. – Newton County authorities requested officers watch for a 33-year-old woman reported missing. Officers were notified.
7:09 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about eviction laws. Information given.
8:11 p.m. – A male subject called to report a man in a vehicle watching the caller while he worked out at a gym on Industrial Park Road. An officer said the man in the vehicle was waiting for his girlfriend, who was in the gym as well.
8:51 p.m. – A woman called to ask if it would be considered stealing if she took a TV from a residence if the TV was put on her husband’s credit card. She was advised not to take the TV from the residence.
9:24 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on Dawson Drive. An officer said one woman took another woman’s newspaper, but the caller got another paper from the carrier and everything was fine.
10:05 p.m. – A woman called to report her grandson left her residence with her truck keys and she had no way to get them back. An officer explained her options.
10:34 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject knocking on doors of residences on North Willow. An officer located the 36-year-old man at Dollar General and advised him to be on his way.
11:02 p.m. – An officer advised he’d be out with a Boone County deputy on a traffic stop in Bellefonte with a driver who sped away after seeing police in Harrison. Assist complete.
11:12 p.m. – A caller reported a domestic disturbance at an address on Highway 123. An officer spoke with a male subject who said he and his girlfriend had been drinking and she tried to bite him before leaving on foot. Officers located the 28-year-old woman and she was arrested for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710. She was later released on a signature bond.
