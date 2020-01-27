12:45 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a state trooper on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
12:46 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking a vehicle parked on West Stephenson and occupied by two subjects. The men, ages 30 and 31, were arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $1,420 each. Both were later released after posting professional bond.
1:21 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking a suspicious vehicle parked outside Yamaha of Harrison. He later said the female occupant was just waiting for a friend.
1:34 a.m. – An employee at Days Inn called to report a male subject holding a can of mace walked in the lobby and asked them to hide him somewhere. He was told to leave and left on foot northbound. Officers were unable to locate him after checking the area.
10:53 a.m. – An employee at Miller Hardware reported someone took in two chainsaws with the serial numbers scratched off. An officer explained his options.
12:16 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on highway 43 in front of Rent-A-Center.
3:37 p.m. – An officer advised he’d be out with a vehicle in the alley behind City Hall. He later said the driver had hit a curb, bursting a tire, so the officer helped him change the tire.
4:03 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a wreck in which he was involved earlier in the day. The officer said the parties had exchanged insurance information and the subject was fine with that.
4:35 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 29-year-old man for failure to appear in court on shoplifting. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $880 professional bond.
4:46 p.m. – A caller reported a shirtless male subject without walking on Harrison Hill was wearing jeans below his waistline and showing parts of his body that should not be shown in public. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
5:26 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject stopped his vehicle on Rickey Drive and ran behind two houses. The caller said the incident occurred abut noon that day, so the information was noted for future reference.
8:25 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance outside an address on North Willow. The caller said it appeared a woman had changed locks on the residence and was refusing a man to enter. An officer determined the incident had occurred about an hour earlier. He also advised the caller that because the subjects were married and both lived there, the woman had a right to change locks if she wanted. The officer also said the landlord was going to let the man in the house.
9:15 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had been talking to her mother via phone when a male subject entered the mother’s residence and a possible disturbance ensued. The caller said her mother disconnected and she hadn’t answered any calls. An officer spoke to the woman at the residence on Crestview and she said the 32-year-old man left the residence, although she was reluctant to give any further information. The officer also said the woman showed no visible signs of injury.
10:19 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject outside the McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart was telling people he was the one who robbed Walmart the previous night. An officer talked to witnesses and determined it was the male subject who had possibly shoplifted at the store the previous night and was bragging about it, but he was no longer on the premises.
10:53 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 21-year-old male subject on a Marion County warrant for criminal mischief with bond set at $5,000. He was later taken to Harmon and released to a Marion County deputy.
11:33 p.m. – A caller reported two subjects in a physical disturbance on the square and a male subject yelled for someone to call the police. An officer responded and arrested a 19-year-old female subject for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, cash only for the first 12 hours. However, she was furloughed to go to NARMC for evaluation because she was depressed and had superficial wounds to her arms and wrists. After she was released from the hospital, she was taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
