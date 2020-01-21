12 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from an intoxicated female subject at an address on South Ash who said her husband refused to go to sleep. An officer spoke to the woman about calling 911 for anything other than an actual emergency.
12:07 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with some subjects on the old junior high parking lot. An 18-year-old male subject was issued an unspecified citation and his vehicle was towed.
9:01 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a child custody exchange problem. The officer spoke to both subjects and told them to have proper court papers drawn.
10:26 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a state trooper on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
11:15 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop cited two subjects for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were later released with court dates.
12:12 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a wallet he found at Highway 7 and Keener Lane.
12:25 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on her father’s welfare because she hadn’t been able to reach him for several days. An officer said the man was fine and was going to call his daughter.
1:46 p.m. – An employee at Country Mart reported a vehicle leaking gas and oil left on the store parking lot. They weren’t able to find the owner at the time, but the employee called back before an officer arrived and said the owner had returned and left in the vehicle.
3:04 p.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose in the area of Maple Street and Capps Road. Officers were notified.
3:34 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject using a metal detector and digging holes outside the Boone County Courthouse. An officer said the 63-year-old man had been given permission and was using a small garden spade to fill in holes when he was done.
3:54 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a medical emergency at Minnie Harris Park where a male subject was unconscious due to consuming mushrooms. The officer later said the 32-year-old man had actually ingested a poisonous plant he picked and was being taken to NARMC for treatment. About two hours later, an officer on patrol advised he could see a fire burning in the area of the cave where the subject had been located. Firefighters were notified.
4:23 p.m. – A landlord called requesting an officer accompany him to an address on North Lucille to serve an eviction notice. He was advised that officers don’t perform a civil standby without a court order. He then asked that it be noted he was serving the notice.
4:36 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing a vehicle abandoned on West Rush. Information noted for future reference.
5:03 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 36-year-old man for failure to appear in court on harassment and criminal trespass with bond set at $1,350 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond.
5:38 p.m. – A representative with AAA requested an officer check the welfare of an elderly man requesting a jump start for his vehicle. The caller said the man’s family reported he had a limited oxygen supply. An officer said he offered to stay on scene until the wrecker service arrived, but the man declined. Assist completed.
7:17 p.m. – A woman called via 911 to report two female subjects crawled through the window of her residence on North Rowland and were taking her property, then disconnected. An officer responded and arrested a 19-year-old female subject for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, cash only for the first 12 hours. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
10:11 p.m. – A woman called to report there was a dog running loose on North 2nd Street and it charged her when she tried to get out of her car. An officer said the dog was no longer in the area when he arrived and everything appeared to be fine at the time.
10:20 p.m. – A caller reported two reckless drivers doing donuts and burnouts on the Walmart parking lot. An officer spoke to two subjects present, but they denied the allegations. They were advised of the potential consequences should they be caught in the act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.