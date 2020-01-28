3:06 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out checking a vehicle parked behind Hudson Tire and Battery. A 31-year-old man was issued a criminal trespass warning and he agreed to leave the area.
8:18 a.m. – A man called requesting to talk to Animal Control about the possibility that his cat crawled under his house and died. Animal Control was notified and assist completed.
10:43 a.m. – A woman called to report three dogs missing from her residence in Newton County. Information left for Animal Control.
11:03 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in some ammunition he found on the parking lot outside the Youth Center. An officer said the ammo would be disposed of properly.
11:23 a.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported a female subject suspected of shoplifting left the store in a vehicle southbound on Main Street. An officer said it wasn’t clear that the woman had actually stolen anything, but she would be issued a criminal trespass warning for the business if located.
11:30 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report losing her wallet somewhere in Harrison three or four days earlier. Information noted in case it was turned in.
11:52 a.m. – A man called to report finding several pieces of opened mail belonging to other people in the caller’s mailbox. An officer said the man agreed to take the mail to the Post Office.
11:56 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information logged for insurance purposes.
12:03 p.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a 31-year-old male inmate with a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
12:04 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Oak. Animal Control was notified.
12:54 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about constitutional carry laws. Information given.
1:16 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about arrests of juveniles and child custody issues. Information given.
1:23 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 31-year-old woman for probation violation with bond set at $1,575 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and she was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
1:30 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to turn in a Social Security card she found. An officer returned it to the owner at her place of employment.
2:12 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman got into an argument outside Harrison Sign, then left on foot northbound. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
2:21 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Ace Hardware. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:18 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of ALDI.
3:29 p.m. – A female subject called to report she located a vacuum cleaner on a yard sale site and she knew that it belonged to an elderly woman because the serial number matched. An officer tried to make contact with the alleged seller, but had no success.
4:12 p.m. – A man called the HPD stating his wife went to his place of employment and started a disturbance, then damaged property as well. An officer said the woman was gone when he arrived and that the incident was part of an ongoing dispute that began the previous day. The caller declined a formal complaint, so the incident was noted for future reference.
4:17 p.m. – A private property car crash was reported on Speer Drive. Information noted for future reference.
4:40 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male subject walking on East Stephenson near Guitar Smiths. An officer said the 60-year-old man wasn’t intoxicated, but might be suffering from mental issues.
6:11 p.m. – A woman called to report she had obtained a protection order against her husband and he had returned to their residence on South Ash. An officer said the protection order hadn’t been entered or served, and that the man fled into a wooded area when police arrived. She called via 911 about an hour later to report her husband had returned and was trying to break in the residence. An officer said the subject was not present and the woman was warned of the potential consequences of using 911 for other than emergency calls.
6:20 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Bower and Cherry.
6:30 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of McDonald’s on Main Street.
10:46 p.m. – Taney County (Missouri) authorities requested officers watch for a male subject who had been involved in a domestic disturbance in that jurisdiction and left the residence with his 4-year-old child. Officers were notified.
