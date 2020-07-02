12:33 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject sitting on the Lake Shore Drive bridge. The officer later said the 25-year-old man had mental problems, but he wasn’t a danger to himself or the community.
1:02 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged a 53-year-old man at the stage at Minnie Harris Park.
1:51 a.m. – An officer advised he’d be removing debris from the Bypass near Ben Eddings Motor Group.
3:56 a.m. – A woman called to report her adult daughter broke into the caller’s residence. An officer issued the daughter a criminal trespass warning and she agreed to be on her way.
5:54 a.m. – A female subject called to report she and her boyfriend got into a physical altercation, but she got him outside and locked the door. An officer said the male subject actually left on his own and the caller was advised of the proper eviction process.
7:34 a.m. – A caller reported someone riding a four-wheeler up and down Prestonwood. An officer located a side-by-side parked outside a residence, but it was unoccupied.
9:31 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised some subjects threw trash out on the hospital parking lot, so he returned it to them.
9:36 a.m. – A caller reported a large black dog running loose on North 3rd Street and it tried to attack her dog. Animal Control spoke to the owner about the city’s leash law.
9:54 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about the legality of using an old license plate on a vehicle he just purchased. Information given.
10:12 a.m. – A male subject called to update sex offender registry information.
10:25 a.m. – Detectives advised they’d be out executing a search warrant at an address on Brentwood.
10:36 a.m. – A 57-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding. He was later released after posting $401 cash bond.
10:51 a.m. – An employee at Sanctuary Thrift Store reported illegal dumping at the business. An officer said he would try to locate the subject.
11:20 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance between a man and woman at an address on West Ridge. An officer said it had been verbal only and the subjects worked out their differences.
11:27 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at The Links. An officer said it had been verbal only over lost medications.
11:53 a.m. – A woman called to report she had left her wallet at the Revenue Office and it was gone when she returned. She was referred to the BCSO due to the location being outside the city limits.
12:12 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle parked at the intersection of North Spring Street and Sherman Avenue. An officer said the owner agreed to move the vehicle.
12:29 a.m. – A 20-year-old male subject went to the HPD to be served with a read-only warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of alcohol. He was later released with a new court date.
12:35 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on High 65 entering the north city limits. Officers were notified.
12:38 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle blocking the alley beside Guitar Smiths. An officer said the owner agreed to move it.
12:40 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver leaving Bypass Liquor. Officers were notified.
1:07 p.m. – A caller reported a tree had fallen on a house on North Willow and took down a power line. Entergy was also notified.
1:29 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Harrison Sign.
1:54 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Walmart Drive.
2:06 p.m. – A caller reported her vehicle had been struck by another vehicle while parked on the yard of a residence on Skyline Drive. Information noted for insurance purposes.
2:28 p.m. – An employee at Bypass Liquor reported a male subject who had been denied alcohol earlier because he was impaired was then calling the business and making threats. An officer spoke to the subject and told him to leave the caller alone.
3:40 p.m. – Newton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 37-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $1,645 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he said he would go to the HPD later to be served with the warrant, but he didn’t show up.
3:55 p.m. – A female subject called requesting an officer check on her elderly uncle at an address on East Washington because she hadn’t been able to reach him. An officer spoke to the subject and said he was fine, but he didn’t know the call. He did admit to having a poor memory, though.
5:32 p.m. – A female subject called to report theft of prescription medication. A formal complaint was filed.
5:37 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about her ex-boyfriend going to her residence. She declined a formal complaint, but asked that the information be noted for future reference.
5:55 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a wallet he found. It was later returned to the owner.
6:06 p.m. – A female subject called to report a bicycle stolen from an address on West Rogers. A formal complaint was filed.
7:53 p.m. – A Boone County deputy requested an officer at an address on North 3rd Street. Assist completed.
8:15 p.m. – An officer out at the skatepark cited a subject for littering.
8:17 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance outside Big Cedar Apartments. An officer said the confrontation had been between neighbors, but they all agreed to return to their apartments.
8:46 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance outside an address on Mountain View. An officer said it had been between a man and wife, but the wife left on foot.
10:04 p.m. – A caller reported people playing loud music and shooting fireworks at an address on Nail. An officer spoke to the subjects about the city’s fireworks ordinance and they agreed to quiet down.
10:13 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 39-year-old man for failure to appear in court on following too close with accident. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $405 cash bond.
