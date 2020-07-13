1:16 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 7 South. An officer said the driver was going to NARMC for neck pain.
1:25 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle with emergency flashers activated at the intersection of Holt and Spruce. An officer said the vehicle had mechanical problems.
1:42 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported leaving The Links toward Rock Springs Road. Officers were notified.
7:31 a.m. – A caller reported an older female subject creating a disturbance at the ATM inside Casey’s on Highway 65 North. An officer said the subject left before he arrived on scene.
8:30 a.m. – An employee at The Links called to talk to an officer about a male subject holding a sign with the caller’s name on it outside the complex. An officer said the man was not on The Links’ property and was doing nothing illegal. About 30 minutes later, another employee called requesting the man be told to move along, but an officer said the subject was on Rock Springs Road at the time.
8:42 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a pickup stolen from the Carroll County Solid Waste Authority in Berryville. Officers were notified.
10:17 a.m. – A 41-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on filing a false police report. She was later released after posting $885 professional bond.
10:32 a.m. – An officer out at the High School reported receiving a complaint of a reckless driver on the parking lot. He said the driver might be headed to an address in Harrison. An officer located the 18-year-old female subject, who said she had just been driving in circles waiting for a function to end.
10:49 a.m. – A caller reported a woman locked her grandchild in a vehicle outside the Bypass White Oak Station. Assist completed.
11:12 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report someone used her identity to try and apply for unemployment insurance benefits. She was referred to the attorney general.
11:14 a.m. – A man called to report his wife, who suffered from dementia, had wandered away from the vehicle on the parking lot. An officer located the woman in the store shopping and she was reunited with her husband.
11:43 a.m. – A caller reported three dogs running loose on South Pine. Animal Control was notified.
12:10 p.m. – A caller reported two intoxicated subjects outside the Hampton Inn. An officer arrested the men, ages 52 and 38, for public intoxication with bond set at $390 each. They were later taken to the Boone County Jail for detox and would then be released on signature bonds.
12:22 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 25-year-old man for no registration, no proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license. He was later released after posting $1,020 professional bond.
12:58 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment insurance benefits. She was referred to the attorney general.
2 p.m. – An employee at Harrison Dialysis reported a female patient didn’t show up for an appointment and wasn’t answering phone calls. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she had simply overslept.
2:02 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report being involved in a minor traffic incident that morning in front of Casey’s on Highway 65 North. Information noted for insurance purposes.
2:06 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog had been missing from her residence outside the city for about a week. Information left for Animal Control.
2:26 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a Boone County deputy on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
2:58 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
3:05 p.m. – A caller reported a woman outside the Ozark Rape Crisis Center was claiming someone was trying to hurt her. An officer spoke to the woman and determined the issue of threats had been reported to the BCSO in the past. The woman also declined medical attention at the time.
3:27 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Highway 43. Officers were notified.
4:55 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject got out of a vehicle outside The Links and went into the bushes, possibly to do drugs. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived and didn’t leave anything in the bushes.
5:21 p.m. – A woman called to report she took her 17-year-old son to work that morning, but he was gone and she thought he might be in the company of another male subject at an address in Harrison. She said she was going to get her son back even if someone got hurt. An officer spoke to the other subject, who said he was not in town and wasn’t with the woman’s son. An officer advised the caller to file a runaway report with Searcy County authorities because that’s where she last saw her son.
6:23 p.m. – A 23-year-old female subject went to the HPD to turn herself in on a warrant for third-degree battery. She was later released after posting $930 professional bond.
6:30 p.m. – A 72-year-old woman went to the HPD to report her vehicle was rear-ended by another driver at Main and Stephenson. An officer spoke to the woman, but she eventually declined a formal complaint due to minimal damage.
6:44 p.m. – A caller reported several subjects yelling and making a scene outside an address on North Willow. An officer said the subjects agreed to calm down for the night, but officers were called back twice more between then and 11 p.m. for the same complaint. The subjects were advised to contact their landlord.
6:58 p.m. – An employee at Super 8 Motel reported a male guest creating a disturbance. Minutes later, the caller reported the subject had left the premises and an officer was no longer necessary.
8:03 p.m. – A caller reported a water leak on Chelsea Circle. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
8:36 p.m. – Newton County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle that had been involved in a police pursuit with speeds exceeding 65 mph on dirt roads. Officers were notified.
8:47 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject lying on the sidewalk outside The Links. An officer said the 47-year-old man was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment. An officer at the scene arrested a 42-year-old man for possession of controlled substance. He was later released after posting $3,500 professional bond.
9:52 p.m. – A woman called to report a man in a vehicle pulled into her driveway. When she asked the man if he needed something, he said he was just urinating, then he left the area. Officers searched for the subject without success, but extra patrol was issued.
10:31 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a four-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries or entrapment at Highways 65 North and 43.
10:35 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject was intoxicated and yelling at people from his yard on Franklin Street. An officer advised the 39-year-old man to stay inside his residence for the night or he would be arrested.
11:05 p.m. – A caller reported hearing a possible gunshot in the area of Speer Drive, but an officer didn’t locate anything suspicious in the area.
