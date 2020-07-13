12:05 a.m. – A caller reported hearing a woman screaming in the area of North Spruce, then it sounded as if someone put a hand over her mouth to keep her quiet. An officer said a male juvenile was upset about something his parents told him to do, but everything was fine at the time.
12:48 a.m. – A state trooper requested an officer stay with a vehicle on a traffic stop while to trooper transported the driver to the HPD for a BAC test. Assist completed.
4:05 a.m. – A woman called to report some unwanted female subjects outside an address on West Central. Officers arrested a 20-year-old female subject for public intoxication and minor in possession of alcohol with bond set at $830. She was later released with a court date. A 19-year-old male subject was arrested on the same charges, as well as on an HPD warrant for failure to comply with court orders on driving on a suspended license. He was later released after posting total $1,355 professional bond.
5:32 a.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject at her residence on North Cherry. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived on scene.
9:10 a.m. – A man called to report someone had broken into a storage building on Highway 123. He said nothing was missing and declined a formal complaint, but extra patrol was issued.
9:47 a.m. – A woman called to report some of her daughter’s friends were arrested the previous night and they stole her phone. An officer determined that the caller’s phone was at the BCSO and she could pick it up. She called back later that day to report the suspects had damaged the phone. Information passed on to the original investigating officer. She went to the HPD about 12:45 a.m. the next day to file a formal complaint.
11:29 a.m. – An anonymous caller reported receiving disturbing text messages regarding prostitution and human trafficking. An officer advised the caller of options and to block the number.
11:49 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle in which a woman wanted on a felony warrant was a passenger. Officers were notified.
12:42 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal male subject at an address on West Rush. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he didn’t want to harm himself or anyone else. He declined medical treatment at the time.
1:24 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had locked herself out of her vehicle parked outside the Dollar General on Highway 65 North. Assist completed.
2:01 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with firefighters regarding an unresponsive female subject at an address on Martin Drive. He later said the woman was taken to NARMC.
3:48 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to turn in two driver’s licenses he found at Dollar General on West Rush.
3:49 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver northbound on the Bypass from Quality Feed. An officer said the driver pulled over at a convenience store and was very cooperative. He also said he didn’t detect the odor of intoxicants.
4:47 p.m. – An employee at Mediquick reported a male juvenile being treated there for a dog bite to the face. An officer said the incident happened in Marion County, but the parents declined a formal complaint because the dog’s owner was a family friend.
5:17 p.m. – A caller reported some subjects fighting on the Walmart parking lot. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
8:24 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject drinking something from a brown paper bag behind a vacant residence on Skyline Drive. An officer said the subject wasn’t intoxicated and was moving into the residence, but he was advised to stay off other people’s property.
9:15 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 36-year-old man on a warrant for probation violation. He was later released after posting $2,700 bond.
9:22 p.m. – A caller reported the smell of a controlled substance being cooked or burned in the area of Beverly Drive, but an officer said it was a small backyard fire.
