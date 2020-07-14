12 a.m. – A woman called via 911 to report her brother was at her motel room violating the no contact order she held against him. She disconnected the call before giving any further information. An officer spoke to the woman, who said her brother left as she was calling for police. She was advised to call again if he returned.
7:09 a.m. – A Walmart employee requested an officer make a subject who set up a tent in front of the business to leave the property. An officer said the 31-year-old man agreed to pack his belongings and move along.
7:55 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to turn in two wallets he found. One was returned to the owner, but the other was kept at the station until the owner could be located.
8:10 a.m. – A 29-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for violation of a protection order with bond set at $1,140. He was later released on a signature bond.
8:12 a.m. – A woman called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment insurance benefits. She was referred to the attorney general.
9:13 a.m. – An employee at the Post Office reported a male subject went in the facility with a dog he claimed was a service dog. When asked to leave because animals weren’t allowed in the building, he told them to call the police. An officer said the 46-year-old man agreed to take the dog and leave the premises.
9:23 a.m. – A 41-year-old woman called to update sex offender registry information.
9:36 a.m. – A female subject called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
9:36 a.m. – A woman called to report a neighbor’s dog tearing up her property. Information left for Animal Control.
10:34 a.m. – A male subject called to update sex offender registry information.
10:34 a.m. – A woman called to report her daughter was missing, but her cell phone was still at their residence. A formal missing person complaint was filed.
10:45 a.m. – A 25-year-old man went to the HPD to be served with a read-only warrant for failure to comply with court orders on no seat belt and speeding. He was later released with a new court date.
11:39 a.m. – A male subject called to update sex offender registry information.
12:51 p.m. – A landlord called to talk to an officer about the legality of evicting a tenant during the COVID-19 pandemic. An officer explained her options.
12:59 p.m. – A woman called to report a bracelet lost or stolen from her residence. She said she would take the proper paperwork to the HPD to file a formal complaint later.
1:23 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported at Sonic on Highway 65 North. Information noted for insurance purposes.
2:08 p.m. – A caller reported illegal dumping at an address on South Sycamore. An officer said a 23-year-old male subject was issued a warning for illegal dumping and was advised of the potential consequences of such actions.
2:26 p.m. – A caller reported someone dropped off a male subject at an address on Tims, then he started yelling at other people in the area and making rude hand gestures. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived, so the caller was advised of the proper steps to take.
3:34 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her ex-boyfriend threatened her during child custody exchange. An officer determined there was no evidence of a direct threat, so an officer explained her options.
4:29 p.m. – A woman called via 911 to report a burglary at an address on Approach Drive. An officer said there was no sign of forced entry, but a formal burglary complaint was filed.
8:06 p.m. – Tulsa, Oklahoma, Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 30-year-old woman for simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, theft of property, theft by receiving, three counts of possession of controlled substance and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
8:16 p.m. – An officer out at an address on South Liberty arrested a 53-year-old man on a Newton County warrant and a warrant for parole board. The man was taken to NARMC because he complained that he couldn’t breathe, then to the Newton County line to be released to a deputy there.
9:08 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject took pictures of a residence on Hawthorne, then left the area. Officers were notified.
10:05 p.m. – A caller reported hearing strange noises and seeing a flickering light in the area of a storage unit on Anvil Drive. An officer didn’t locate anything suspicious after checking the area.
10:44 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised a male subject pulled up behind the HPD to report someone broke into his parents’ residence. He said he thought he heard someone inside the house and checked the doors, but they were unlocked after he had just locked them. An officer said there was no sign of forced entry and nothing was missing from the house.
