12:03 a.m. – A 25-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for criminal mischief with bond set at $680. He was later released on a signature bond.
4:30 a.m. – A caller reported someone with a flashlight walking in the alley behind Hotel Seville. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
8:29 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report someone using her identity to file for unemployment benefits. She was referred to the attorney general. She called back later to said she made to call to the AG’s office and got a recording. She said she left the information with the agency and was awaiting a return call.
8:55 a.m. – A caller reported someone camping out near the weir on Lake Harrison. An officer spoke to the 61-year-old man, who agreed to clean up the area and move along.
9:49 a.m. – A female subject called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
9:50 a.m. – An officer on patrol requested EMS at an address on Country Club Lane for a 73-year-old man experiencing chest pains. NARMC was contacted and treated the subject.
10:05 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Super 8 Motel.
10:34 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out at the Chamber of Commerce office due to an unwanted homeless male subject in the area. He later said the 53-year-old man agreed to leave the area.
10:52 a.m. – A caller reported an 18-wheeler had been parked and running on the parking lot outside the old Diamond Head since noon the previous day. An officer said no one was in the vehicle and the owner of the trucking company was notified. The owner later called and said the driver was going to go back and shut off the truck.
11:19 a.m. – A female subject called via 911 to report her ex-husband was chasing her around town. An officer didn’t locate the man, but the caller was advised of the proper steps to obtain a protection order.
11:31 a.m. – A female subject called to report she locked herself out of her vehicle parked outside Nature’s Wonders. Assist completed.
11:35 a.m. – An employee at Room to Bloom reported hearing an unidentified animal growling at staff and children while they were outside. Animal Control was notified.
12:28 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Rock Springs Road due to speeding drivers. Officers were notified.
12:30 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a debit card he found outside Dollar General on West Rush.
1:45 p.m. – A woman called to report her granddaughter kept leaving their residence without permission. An officer located the girl at an address on South Sycamore and DHS was notified. A woman at the residence was taken to NARMC for treatment and later arrested for public intoxication and endangering the welfare of a minor with bond set at $1,300. She was later released on a signature bond.
1:46 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report another subject harassing her. An officer spoke with both parties and advised them to leave each other alone.
1:51 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject at an address on Club Circle. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived, but he would be issued a criminal trespass warning for the address if located.
1:56 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 20-year-old male subject for probation violation with bond set at $2,050. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond.
1:59 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested at the Sierra Center due to illegal dumping. Officers were notified.
2:40 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about pressing charges against her grandson after he put a razor blade behind the tire of her vehicle. The officer explained that she would need to fill out a statement to make a formal complaint, then the woman disconnected the call.
2:46 p.m. – A caller reported two possibly suicidal subjects at an address on North Highland. Officers responded and arrested a 23-year-old male subject on a warrant for failure to appear in court on no driver’s license with bond set at $385. He was later released on a signature bond.
4:07 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about a vehicle that had possibly been impounded. He was referred to the wrecker service.
4:28 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject beside Highway 65 South was in the fetal position holding his stomach. An officer spoke to the 46-year-old man, who said he was fine and was walking to Marshall.
5:13 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject creating a disturbance at an address on North Highland. An officer said the subject was allowed to collect her phone and medication and leave the area.
5:41 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking westbound on Capps Road appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
6:44 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious subject driving slowly on West College made several passes while his daughter was outside alone. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
6:44 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report someone stole his vehicle from his place of employment. He was advised that another male subject had requested a civil standby while he took the vehicle, but that subject was advised police could only perform a civil standby on a court’s order. The original complainant was advised it was a civil matter.
7:33 p.m. – A caller reported some subjects possibly living in the caboose next to the Chamber of Commerce office. An officer located two male subjects inside and they agreed to leave.
8:32 p.m. – A man called to report his vehicle had been hit while it was parked at the Soccer Complex. An officer said the incident would be noted for insurance purposes due to no suspect vehicle information.
9:21 p.m. – A male subject called requesting an officer check on a female subject at an address on Crestwood because he couldn’t reach her by phone. An officer spoke to the woman, who was fine and just watching TV. She said she would make contact with the caller.
9:46 a.m. – A woman called to report items stolen from the porch of her residence on Ruff Lane. An officer advised her she would have to wait until she wasn’t intoxicated to file a formal complaint.
