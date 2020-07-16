12:20 a.m. – A female subject called to report she had been locked in at Harrison Mini Storage. Assist completed.
1:06 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle parked behind Loc-N-Roll Mini Storage. The 32-year-old man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with bond set at $1,500. He was later released on a signature bond.
2:34 a.m. – An anonymous woman called to talk to an officer about the eviction process. Information given.
6:10. A.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject at a residence on Daly Drive. The caller said there was a car full of trash parked outside the residence as well and it looked very out of place. An officer said the subject was an employee with a handyman service hired to work on the residence.
9:19 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject parked across the street from Arkansas Children’s University watching children on the playground. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
9:22 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in several pills that were allegedly hydrocodone. He was advised to put them in the drop box in the foyer.
9:30 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Windsor Drive. Animal Control returned the dog to a caregiver with a message for the owner to contact the HPD.
9:54 a.m. – A caller reported an abandoned vehicle outside Superior Tax Service. An officer said it wasn’t reported stolen, so the caller was advised of steps to have it removed.
10:31 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on West Rogers. Animal Control was notified.
10:33 a.m. – A caller reported a dog missing from her residence. Information left for Animal Control.
11:37 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject passed out in a vehicle parked outside the White Oak Station on Capps Road. An officer said the 50-year-old man was just sleepy, but he didn’t have a driver’s license and agreed to wait for someone to pick him up.
12:06 p.m. – A caller reported several subjects smoking a controlled substance in a vehicle parked outside The Links. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
12:33 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment benefits. She was referred to the attorney general.
12:36 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 39-year-old man for residential burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
1:09 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 57-year-old man for failure to appear in court on hot checks, driving on a suspended license and no seat belt. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting unspecified professional bond.
1:59 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject passed out in a vehicle parked on Speer Drive near Burls Way. An officer said the man was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
3:16 p.m. – A woman called to report her vehicle had been damaged while it was parked outside her place of employment. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:21 p.m. – A woman called to report a vehicle hit her residence on North Spring Street while she was gone. A few minutes later, a male subject called to report his vehicle had slipped out of gear and rolled across the street from a doctor’s office parking lot on North Spring Street. A formal incident report was filed.
3:23 p.m. – An employee at the Boone County Library reported finding an older chihuahua outside the facility. She said the dog would be cared for overnight, but she then called about 45 minutes later to report the owner had been located.
3:36 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment benefits. She was referred to the attorney general.
4:06 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance between two male subjects outside an address on Highway 123, but an officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
4:11 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on West Hill. An officer spoke to the woman, who was checked out by EMS and said she didn’t want to harm herself.
4:22 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Chestnut. Information left for Animal Control.
5:09 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a disturbance at an address on North Willow, then the caller disconnected. An officer spoke to subjects at the residence, but no one wished to cooperate with police.
5:16 p.m. – A male subject called to report his vehicle had been vandalized while parked on West Stephenson. He declined a formal complaint, but extra patrol was requested and officers were notified.
6:04 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 41-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $980 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond.
6:18 p.m. – A caller reported a dog dragging a chain running loose on North Olive. An officer located the owner and the dog was returned.
7:44 p.m. – Searcy County authorities requested an officer serve a subpoena on a female subject at an address North Lucille. Assist completed.
8:48 p.m. – Newton County authorities requested officers watch for a 47-year-old man who had been involved in an altercation. Officers were notified.
9:31 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject lying in the ditch beside Airport Road near Hill Avenue. An officer said the 46-year-old man was taken to NARMC for evaluation.
9:36 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject at an address on Capps Road posted on Facebook that she was going to end her life. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she had no intention of harming herself.
9:52 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about a domestic situation. The officer said the caller had issues with a neighbor, so he was advised to call again if the neighbor went on his property.
11:14 p.m. – A caller reported someone in a vehicle with no headlights eastbound on Capps Road while holding a flashlight out the window. An officer did locate some subject walking in the area, so their identities were logged.
