12:15 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle at the Fairgrounds. A 17-year-old boy was cited into juvenile court for violation of the curfew ordinance, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A 16-year-old boy was cited into juvenile court for violation of the curfew ordinance and possession of controlled substance. Both were later released to parents.
1:38 a.m. – A caller reported a noise disturbance at an address on South Ash. An officer said the occupants agreed to quiet down.
4:49 a.m. – A female subject called to report her ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend threatened to kill the caller. She said both subjects live out of Harrison and she didn’t know the new boyfriend’s name. She was advised to notify the HPD if someone strange showed up at her residence.
5:13 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject in front of the HPD. The 28-year-old man was arrested for public intoxication with bond set at $390 and placed in a holding cell.
6:26 a.m. – A caller reported finding a 4-year-old boy walking in the area of Tamarind and West Rogers. A few minutes later, a female subject called to report her nephew missing from their residence. An officer said the boy was returned to his grandmother and DHS was on scene talking to the family.
7:13 a.m. – A caller reported an empty wheelchair left in the northbound lane of North Spring Street just up the hill from West Rush Avenue. An officer said the wheelchair was moved off the roadway and into a tree line.
7:51 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 38-year-old woman on a warrant for inadequate insurance during an accident with bond set at $1,075. She was later released on a signature bond.
8:09 a.m. – A male subject called to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment benefits. Information noted for future reference.
9:03 a.m. – A man called to report an unwanted female subject in his motel room. An officer arrested the 27-year-old woman for obstructing governmental operations with bond set at $285, as well as on a warrant for failure to appear in court on probation violation and public intoxication with bond set at $2,535. She was also taken to NARMC for evaluation, then later released with a new court date after posting partial cash bond of $280.
9:21 a.m. – A man called to report a break-in at storage units on Ann Avenue. An officer said nothing was reported missing and the caller declined a formal complaint, so extra patrol was issued.
10:40 a.m. – Fulton County (Missouri) authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 31-year-old man for theft by receiving with bond set at $20,000. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
11:11 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Primo’s.
11:17 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment insurance benefits. Information noted for future reference.
11:56 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Prospect and Walnut.
12:18 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her grandson slashed the tires on her vehicle. A formal vandalism complaint was filed.
1:01 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Cottonwood Road near Walgreen’s.
2:56 p.m. – Two female subjects went to the HPD to report being harassed on Facebook. They were advised it was a civil matter.
3:13 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a 16-year-old boy walking on Highway 7 North with a fishing rod hanging out of a backpack. She said she stopped and talked to the boy, who said he didn’t feel well. She gave him some water, but she said he looked faint. An officer located the boy fishing at Minnie Harris Park.
4:23 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a threat she received on Facebook. She said she commented on a thread regarding a couple in St. Louis “who protected their property” and received a comment from a subject stating she would gladly go to jail if the caller set foot on her property with or without intent. An officer explained that the perceived threat didn’t meet the guidelines for terroristic threatening, so the woman declined a formal complaint and asked the information be noted for future reference.
5:11 p.m. – A caller reported a girl who appeared to be about 6 years old walking alone beside Capps Road. An officer located the girl with other children at an address on Maple Grove and parents were contacted.
5:48 p.m. – A caller reported some subjects had been gone from an address on East Milum for about a month and left several dogs behind, then they returned that day and were abusing the dogs. Information passed on to Animal Control.
6:46 p.m. – A caller reported finding a bag containing possible drug paraphernalia behind a picnic table outside The Links. An officer said there was no paraphernalia in the bag and he disposed of it properly.
7:24 p.m. – A caller reported two male subjects without shirts fighting at Minnie Harris Park. An officer spoke to the men, ages 32 and 61, but neither wanted to pursue charges.
8:32 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported on the old junior high parking lot. An officer spoke to the subject about his driving and he agreed to be more careful.
8:51 p.m. – A man called to report someone had stolen his duffel bag containing a blanket, a Bible and some dirty clothes. An officer said there were no suspects, so the information was noted for future reference.
8:48 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance between a man and woman in a field off of South Ash. An officer said neither subject wanted to cooperate with police, so extra patrol was issued.
10:53 p.m. – A caller reported profanity spray painted on equipment at Minnie Harris Park. Information passed on to Public Works.
11:34 p.m. – A reckless driver pulling a trailer was reported northbound on the Bypass. Officers were notified.
11:49 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject running around on Middle Street. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
