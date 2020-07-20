12:06 a.m. – A female subject called to report someone banging aggressively on the front door of her residence on East Womack. An officer didn’t locate anyone suspicious in the area, but extra patrol was issued.
12:28 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a state trooper on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
2:33 a.m. – An officer out at NARMC arrested a 27-year-old woman for criminal trespass with bond set at $390. She was later released on a signature bond.
4:42 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out at the old junior high checking an open door. He later said it appeared a maintenance crew left the door open, but there was no way to enter the building through it.
7:27 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report someone used her personal information to file for unemployment insurance benefits. She was referred to the attorney general.
7:45 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Main Street from McDonald’s. Officers were notified.
8:35 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Main Street near the square. Information passed on to Animal Control.
9:13 a.m. – A caller reported a man and some children fishing from the weir on Lake Harrison. An officer advised them to stay off the low-head dam.
9:53 a.m. – A woman called requesting an officer tell her ex-husband to stay off of her property. An officer spoke to the man, who agreed to stay away.
10:04 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 52-year-old woman on a warrant for first-degree forgery with bond set at $1,000. She was later released on a signature bond.
10:03 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment. A few minutes later, a city employee went to the HPD to report someone filed for unemployment benefits using three other city employees’ identities. Information noted for future reference.
10:24 a.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about the legality of driving a vehicle without a windshield. Information given.
11:50 a.m. – A man called to report someone used his personal information to file for unemployment. Information noted for future reference.
12:38 p.m. – A woman called to report someone ran over her mailbox on North Rowland and left behind part of a bumper. An officer said a utility pole had also been hit and Entergy was notified. That evening, an officer located the suspect vehicle parked on North 3rd Street and a statement was taken from the female subject who owned it.
1:07 p.m. – A 35-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on a warrant for inadequate insurance during an accident with bond set at $1,355. She was later released on a signature bond.
1:29 p.m. – A man called to report his motor home ran out of fuel in the turn lane of the Bypass in front of Country Mart. A wrecker service was also notified.
1:38 p.m. – An officer requested EMS in the lobby of the HPD for a female subject who made suicidal comments. The 27-year-old woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation.
2:10 p.m. – A female subject called to report a man and woman harassing her by phone and at her residence. An officer spoke to all parties involved and told them to leave each other alone. A few minutes later, another female subject called to report harassment from the original complainant. She was advised to block the number.
2:14 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment insurance benefits. Information noted for future reference.
3:06 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a business transaction that caused her to lose money. An officer spoke to both parties and they agreed to work out their differences.
3:19 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject acting strangely inside Guitar Smiths. An officer said the 56-year-old man agreed to leave the store. About two hours later, an officer advised he’d be out with the man at Minnie Harris Park, where he was urinating in public. He was transported to the south city limits.
3:55 p.m. – A 25-year-old man went to the HPD to be served with a read-only warrant for failure to pay fines on no proof of insurance. He was later released with a new court date.
4:08 p.m. – A Walmart employee called to report another employee had stolen merchandise from the store. She said she would go to the HPD the following Monday to file a formal complaint.
4:27 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about a child custody issue. He was advised of the proper steps to take.
4:29 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about a domestic incident between some of his friends. He was advised that the alleged victims would have to file a formal complaint.
4:44 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. Information noted for future reference.
5:18 p.m. – A female subject called to report a disturbance in an apartment at The Links. She said the incident was over and the subjects had left the area, but she asked that it be noted for future reference.
5:27 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about a child custody matter. She was advised of her options.
6:48 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about his mother taking his dog and other personal property. He later said he would be retrieving his property the following Sunday.
7:53 p.m. – A woman called to report another woman drove by her house and cursed at her. Officers were notified.
8:57 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject creating a disturbance outside an address on North Willow. An officer spoke to several tenants and advised them of the potential consequences if police were called again. The officer also said the landlord was on scene at the time talking with the subjects about how to get along.
10:06 p.m. – A female subject called to report a reckless driver following her around town. An officer said the incident originated in Zinc, so she was referred to the BCSO.
10:41 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported southbound on Highway 7 North. Officers were notified.
11:21 p.m. – A man called to report a woman harassing his girlfriend. He was advised his girlfriend would have to call to make a formal complaint.
11:58 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about pressing charges against a man regarding an incident that occurred two days earlier. She was advised to go to the HPD to fill out a statement form.
