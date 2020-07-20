12:05 a.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a male subject for theft of property with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond.
1:56 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged a female subject sitting in a vehicle parked outside the First Baptist Church.
2:28 a.m. – A woman called to report her 18-year-old son was possibly suicidal and had left their residence on foot. An officer located the subject on the Main Street bridge and he was taken to NARMC for evaluation.
6:18 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject asleep in a vehicle parked at Ridgeview and Holt. He later said the subject was having problems with medication and had just fallen asleep.
7:42 a.m. – Boone County authorities reported they were in pursuit of a vehicle southbound on Highway 65 from Burlington. The driver turned onto Highway 62 West before entering the city and was apprehended shortly thereafter.
9:21 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject sitting on a picnic table outside The Links. An officer said the 62-year-old man was creating a disturbance, but he agreed to go back to a friend’s apartment until he was sober.
11:33 a.m.. – A female subject called to report a laptop computer missing from her residence. An officer determined the last time she saw the item was at her boyfriend’s residence outside the city, so she was referred to the BCSO.
11:53 a.m. – The unattended death of a 55-year-old woman was reported at an address on West Wilson. The coroner’s office was also notified.
2:41 p.m. – A woman called to report her 8-year-old son had been running off and was refusing to go back in their residence. An officer spoke to the boy and he agreed to stay home.
3:03 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of the Short Stop convenience store.
3:23 p.m. – A female subject called to report she was hit by a pickup while she was walking on the parking lot outside The Home Depot. She told police that the man driving stopped when she said, “You’re running me over,” then he said, “Sorry, I didn’t see you,” and left the area. She was given registration information for the vehicle.
3:39 p.m. – A male subject called to report a dog missing from his residence. Information left for Animal Control.
3:58 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from the south city limits. An officer later said he’d be out with a state trooper on a traffic stop with the vehicle.
4:33 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to file a formal complaint for domestic battery against a male subject. An officer took pictures of her injuries and she filled out a statement form, then the information was forwarded to the original investigating officer.
6:01 p.m. – A caller reported a dog locked in a vehicle outside Colton’s and it looked like it was in distress. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
8 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman fighting outside an address on North Spruce. An officer responded to the address, but the subjects said they hadn’t been physical. The officer also spoke to neighbors, who said they hadn’t seen anything.
8:06 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. The information was passed on to the narcotics division.
8:08 p.m. – A woman called to report a roadrunner outside the Cottonwood Heights Apartments was acting aggressively and tried to fight with a dog. Information left for Animal Control.
8:14 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report another male subject harassing him. An officer spoke to both subjects and told them to leave each other alone.
8:22 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated female subject refusing to leave Casey’s on South Main when asked. An officer arrested the 26-year-old woman for disorderly conduct and public intoxication with bond set at $1,560. She was later released on a signature bond and taken to NARMC for treatment due to the level of intoxication.
10:34 p.m. – A woman called to report someone tried to get in her residence on Country Club Road. She said the suspect tried to open the front door, then stopped and she didn’t know if he or she was still outside. An officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.