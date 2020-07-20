12:39 a.m. – Searcy County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 47-year-old man for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown and on a 19-year-old female subject for failure to appear in court on possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $935 cash only. The warrants were confirmed valid and the man remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD, while the female subject was released with a new court date.
4:57 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out in the area of The Home Depot due to smoke in the area. He later said a 58-year-old man was issued a written warning for illegal burning.
7:34 a.m. – A caller reported a one-vehicle wreck on Cottonwood Road near Estates Subdivision. A 37-year-old woman was taken to NARMC for treatment and the vehicle was towed.
12 p.m. – A caller reported a man walking along the Bypass near Clay Maxey Ford was throwing trash on the highway. An officer located the man and he agreed not to litter anymore.
12:16 p.m. – A caller reported a driver hit a power pole and barrier on the parking lot outside ALDI. An officer said there was no damage to the power pole, but EMS was called due to airbags deploying in the vehicle.
12:51 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report a driver almost hit him while he was walking at Willow and Stephenson. An officer told the subject that police will monitor the subject’s driving if located and issue a citation of needed.
2:18 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject standing near the car wash on Highway 65 North. Officers were notified.
3:12 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject putting a rifle in the trunk of a vehicle on Main Street and making odd eye contact with other people. An officer spoke to the 18-year-old male and determined he had no criminal intent.
7:18 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on North Willow. Officers responded and arrested a 33-year-old woman for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. She was later released on a signature bond with a new court date.
7:29 p.m. – A caller reported hearing what sounded like multiple gunshots while walking on Beverly Drive. An officer didn’t locate anything suspicious in the area and said the sound probably came from somewhere outside the city limits.
8:56 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about the eviction process. Information given.
9:58 p.m. – A caller requested extra patrol on North Robinson due to suspicious people in the area. Officers were notified.
