12:45 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a couple of subjects at Minnie Harris Park, but he said they were only fishing.
2:43 a.m. – A male subject called to report his dog was barking and he found three other dogs on the front porch of his residence when he went to check it out. An officer said the dogs were located inside a fenced yard at the time, so the information was left for Animal Control.
4:12 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 35-year-old man for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia as a habitual offender with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
6:09 a.m. – A female subject called to report receiving a Facebook message stating “they” were going to “burn Harrison down.” She said the Facebook user didn’t have a name and the incident was supposed to take place during a protest at Zinc in the future. Information noted.
7:09 a.m. – Van Buren Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 34-year-old man for failure to appear in court on public intoxication with bond set at $630. The warrant was confirmed valid and the man was going to try to post bond.
8:52 a.m. – A caller reported a man carrying an orange bucket walking in the middle of the Bypass near Pace Industries. An officer arrested the 34-year-old man on a Eureka Springs Police warrant for failure to appear in court on sleeping in public with bond set at $390. He was later released to a Eureka Springs officer.
8:56 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report someone used his debit card to make a purchase and had the package mailed to his Post Office box. He was advised of his options because the bank had already refunded his money.
9:49 a.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen from Yellville. Officers were notified, but the request was canceled about three hours later.
10:22 a.m. – A woman called to report her ex-boyfriend had loaded crude content onto several social media accounts. She was referred to the attorney general’s office because the incident happened outside Arkansas.
10:34 a.m. – A male subject called to report he bought a trailer, but the check turned out to be bad. He said the seller refused to take the trailer back and said he wanted cash or he would press criminal charges. He was advised it was a civil matter.
10:56 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was checking a possibly abandoned motorcycle parked at Highway 65 and Airport Road. He later found out the motorcycle hadn’t been reported stolen, so the information was noted for future reference.
11:39 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment insurance benefits. She was referred to the attorney general’s office.
11:54 a.m. – A male subject called to report his 80-year-old mother was missing. While still on the phone with dispatch, the subject said he thought he found her on East Bower and everything was fine. A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from the same subject, who rattled on about some other topics before mentioning his mother. An officer didn’t locate anyone in the area.
11:56 a.m. – A male subject called to report a dog missing from his residence. Information left for Animal Control.
11:59 a.m. – A female subject called to report locking the keys in her vehicle parked in front of Dollar General on West Rush. An officer said a wrecker service was already on scene when he arrived.
12:06 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence. Information left for Animal Control.
12:09 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported at Splash Car Wash on the Bypass. Information noted for insurance purposes.
12:21 p.m. – A man called to report a restaurant refused to give him the food for which he paid. An officer said it was a misunderstanding and everything was fine.
12:29 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject stumbling across the Bypass at Prospect Avenue. An officer said the 73-year-old man was suffering a medical condition, but he said he was fine at the time.
12:32 p.m. – A female subject called to report her elderly dog needed to be put down. She was advised of her options.
12:51 p.m. – A 40-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for probation violation. He was later released after posting $1,670 professional bond.
1:47 p.m. – A male subject called to report he was notified several subjects were on their way to his residence to damage his vehicle. An officer said the matter was a continuation of an incident that occurred outside the city the previous night, so he advised all of the subjects of their options in filing a formal complaint.
2:01 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about the legality of colored lights on his vehicle. Information given.
2:11 p.m. – A caller reported a dog left unattended in a vehicle parked outside ALDI. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
2:34 p.m. – A male subject called to report a golf ball hit his vehicle as he drove past the Country Club, but he disconnected before an officer could take the call.
2:47 p.m. – A woman called to report a neighbor harassing her about pictures sent to her boyfriend. An officer spoke to both parties and said no threats had been made and the incident was actually about money.
3:16 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Highway 43. Officers were notified.
3:41 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject screaming at a woman in a vehicle at Murphy USA and she was crying. An officer said the subjects were gone when he arrived.
3:57 p.m. – A female subject called to report receiving threats via email regarding a book she had written. She said she would go to the HPD the following day to talk to an officer.
4:34 p.m. – A woman called to report a man against whom she held a protection order had driven past her residence several times that day. An officer said the man hadn’t actually made direct contact with the woman, but he asked a deputy go by the subject’s residence outside the city and remind him not to make contact with the complainant.
5:31 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about his wife being missing for two days. A state trooper notified the HPD that the woman had been taken to NARMC for evaluation after making suicidal comments, then a friend was going to take her to another residence when she was released.
5:33 p.m. – A caller reported people camping in the woods behind Walmart. An officer said the 55-year-old man was given two hours to pack his belongings and move along lest he be arrested for criminal trespass and littering.
9:07 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 31-year-old woman for DWI and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was later released after posting $1,525 professional bond.
10:06 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about money stolen from her wallet. She was advised she could return to her former residence and collect her personal belongings and to call police if there were problems.
11:57 p.m. – The unattended death of an 87-year-old woman was reported at an address on Prestonwood. The scene was released to the coroner’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.