1:07 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle had been abandoned and blocking a stop sign at Liberty and Central for about a week. An officer left a warning on the vehicle.
1:55 a.m. – A caller reported a possible prowler in the area of her residence on West Rush. An officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
4:17 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose in the area of Walgreen’s. Information left for Animal Control.
5:41 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle had been parked and left running outside the Super 8 Motel for several hours. An officer said the 37-year-old woman in the vehicle had just stopped to sleep, but was on her way again.
7:50 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about her neighbors leaving their cat behind while they work out of town. Animal Control was notified.
9:22 a.m. – A 41-year-old woman called to update sex offender registry information.
9:28 a.m. – Arkansas State Police reported an older male subject fled from a trooper on a traffic stop in the area of North Arkansas College North Campus. Officers were unable to locate the subject at the time.
9:33 a.m. – A man called to report he was driving on Main Street when an older, bald man almost hit him in another vehicle, then turned around and cursed at him before speeding away. Information noted for future reference.
9:44 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of the Younes Shopping Center.
10:18 a.m. – A woman called to report her adult son flicked ashes and poured coffee on her 12-year-old granddaughter. An officer spoke to the parties, but none of their stories matched. The caller was advised she would have to evict her son if she wanted him to leave.
10:57 a.m. – A man called to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment benefits. Information noted for future reference.
11:14 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at Highway 65 and Forward Drive.
11:18 a.m. – A woman called to report someone used her Social Security number to open a credit card account. Information noted for future reference.
11:19 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Chestnut. Animal Control was notified.
11:22 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of McDonald’s on Main Street.
11:40 a.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported an unwanted male subject at the store. An officer said the 37-year-old man was issued a criminal trespass warning and told to leave the business.
12:18 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from an anonymous female subject regarding a disturbance in which one vehicle left the area, then she disconnected before any more information was obtained. An officer didn’t locate anything suspicious in the area. A few minutes later, Walmart management reported receiving a call from a male subject stating someone hit the windshield of his vehicle with their fist and he beat them up. An officer said no complaint would be filed unless victims came forward.
12:23 p.m. – A male subject called to ask about the legality of wearing a mask while carrying a concealed weapon. Information given.
12:19 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on the Bypass passing Ben Eddings Motor Group. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
12:35 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about a parking lot wreck that occurred outside Walmart about a month earlier. The officer said store management would try to retrieve video surveillance footage.
1:04 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about the eviction process. Information given.
1:18 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from a vehicle parked on West Rush. An officer said the owner agreed to turn down the music.
1:36 p.m. – A caller reported some children left unattended in a vehicle parked on East Crandall. An officer determined the mother could only take one child at a time inside a business due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she was back with the children again.
1:44 p.m. – A man called to report a dog missing from his residence in Compton. Information left for Animal Control.
2:05 p.m. – A 27-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on inadequate insurance during an accident, possession of controlled substance and driving left of center with bond set at $2,240. He was later released on a signature bond after paying a $50 warrant service fee.
2:15 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment insurance benefits. She was referred to the attorney general.
3:02 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-boyfriend threatened to have her child kicked out of school because she did drugs with them. An officer spoke to the man, who said he was trying to kick the complainant out of his residence. He was advised of the proper eviction process.
3:09 p.m. – Three subjects notified the HPD that someone used their identities to file for unemployment at Claridge. They were all referred to the attorney general.
3:30 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on South Chestnut due to speeding drivers. Officers were notified.
4:49 p.m. – A caller reported some children left in a vehicle parked outside Walmart. An officer said the vehicle was running with the air conditioner on and the children were fine.
5:18 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 47-year-old man for failure to appear in court on no proof of insurance with bond set at $505. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond.
6:06 p.m. – A caller reported finding a wallet outside Hobby Lobby and turning it in to management. Information noted.
6:15 p.m. – A caller reported three subjects possibly camping at Minnie Harris Park. An officer said the subjects were homeless, but they were minding their own business.
6:17 p.m. – A woman called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment insurance benefits. She was referred to the attorney general.
6:30 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about a child custody issue. She was referred to a private attorney or the BCSO due to the location of the children.
6:40 p.m. – A woman called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment insurance benefits. She was referred to the attorney general.
6:44 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Sonic on Highway 65 North. Information noted for insurance purposes.
7:22 p.m. – A 53-year-old man called to update sex offender registry information.
7:33 p.m. – A caller reported some puppies left unattended in a vehicle outside the hospital. An officer spoke to the owner, who said she was visiting someone in the hospital and didn’t want to leave the puppies at home, but she agreed to let them out to get water.
7:48 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Cardinal due to a medical emergency. Officers were notified.
7:51 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male subject who had been warned to stay away from the store had returned. An officer cited the subject for criminal trespass and he agreed to leave the premises.
8:13 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Highway 43 North due to illegal dumping. Officers were notified.
8:24 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested at the Harrison Country Club due to equipment being left outside. Officers were notified.
8:32 p.m. – A caller reported finding possible drug paraphernalia in the area of the Youth Center. An officer said it was a used insulin packet, but he disposed of it properly.
9:41 p.m. – Newton County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle stolen from Western Grove and possibly driven by a 40-year-old man who was intoxicated and dangerous. Officers were notified.
11:06 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a Boone County deputy on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
11:22 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver outside Taco Bell. An officer arrested the 38-year-old man for DWI, open container in vehicle and refusal to submit to chemical test with bond set at $1,745. He was later released on a signature bond.
