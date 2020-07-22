5:53 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer check the welfare of a woman at an address on Indigo Lane. The officer said firefighters and EMS took over the scene.
8:32 a.m. – A woman called to report someone used her Social Security number to file for unemployment insurance benefits. A male subject called about 20 minutes later to report the same complaint. In another half hour, a male subject went to the HPD with the same complaint. The information was noted for future reference.
9:14 a.m. – An employee at Bypass Liquor reported having video surveillance of a subject shoplifting items the previous night. A formal theft complaint was filed.
10:03 a.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported someone left a purse behind at the store. An officer returned the item to the owner.
10:07 a.m. – An employee at an unnamed medical clinic called to report a male subject had called the clinic several times making threats. An officer spoke to the 46-year-old man and told him to stop or he would be cited for criminal trespass.
10:08 a.m. – A landlord called to report a refrigerator stolen from a rental house on North Spring Street. The caller was advised to take proper paperwork to the HPD for a formal complaint.
10:17 a.m. – A wreck service reported towing an abandoned vehicle from an address on South Oak. Information noted for future reference.
10:25 a.m. – A caller reported someone setting up camp at the pavilion in Minnie Harris Park. An officer said a male subject was fixing something to eat, but he was advised he couldn’t stay because he hadn’t rented the facility.
10:30 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report someone had used her identity to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
10:43 a.m. – A caller reported a man and woman in a disturbance in a vehicle parked outside Neighborhood Diner. An officer said it had been verbal only and the woman left on foot.
11:28 a.m. – A female subject called to report a wallet stolen from her vehicle while it was parked on North Highland, but she called back that evening to report finding it.
11:28 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report he bought a motorcycle from an individual, but he couldn’t get the title. He was advised of the proper steps to take.
12:25 p.m. – A caller reported a dog left in a vehicle parked outside Walmart. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived on scene.
12:45 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on North Willow. The caller said the subject was pregnant and using methamphetamine. An officer spoke to a male subject at the address who said the subject was suicidal, but not pregnant. He said she left after he broke up with her. An officer later located the 31-year-old woman, who said she was not suicidal nor was she using any controlled substances.
12:58 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about getting his wife’s vehicle out of impound because she was out of state. He was referred to the towing company.
2:29 p.m. – A 45-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $2,010. He was later released on a signature bond.
2:48 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on her son at an address on Highway 123 because she hadn’t seen him for several days. An officer spoke to the subject and said he was fine.
2:50 p.m. – A female subject called to report there was an armed intruder in the basement of her residence on West Rush because she heard a voice. An officer said EMS was also on scene. About 30 minutes later, EMS reported the woman wanted to go to the hospital, but she had nowhere for her children to go. A DHS worker was notified.
3:08 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of Sonic on Highway 65 North.
4:20 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a male subject threatened to kill her at an address on North Sycamore. A formal complaint was filed.
7:19 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside FedEx Freight. Information noted for future reference.
8:44 p.m. – A caller reported juveniles riding bicycles without reflectors in the area of the square. An officer said there was a 13-year-old boy on a bike in the area, but he was on his way home.
8:47 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with firefighters at Log Cabin Furniture. Assist completed.
9:17 p.m. – A man called to report he had told a woman to slow down while she was driving on Hill Avenue the previous day and she flipped him off. He said that when he and a neighbor yelled at the woman again that night for the same thing, some male subjects got out of the vehicle and threatened him. Information noted for future reference and extra patrol was issued.
9:55 p.m. – A female subject called to report two male subjects followed her to Pioneer Ridge Apartments, then assaulted her when she got out. She declined a formal complaint, bu wanted officers to know about the incident.
10:13 p.m. – An officer out at Kum & Go advised he was approached by a male subject questioning him about his lights being off. The officer said he spoke to the subject about questioning officers and about sneaking up on an officer with a gun on his hip.
10:25 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a male subject stating an intoxicated male subject was banging on the door of the caller’s residence. The dispatcher said the caller was trying to be quiet for fear that the subject would try to start a fight if he heard him in the residence. An officer arrested the 27-year-old man for public intoxication with bond set at $390. He was later released on a signature bond.
