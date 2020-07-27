12:26 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with two occupied vehicles on the parking lot outside First Baptist Church. He later said the drivers agreed to move along.
12:57 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was checking an occupied vehicle on the parking lot off Lake Shore Drive. He later said the 19-year-old female subject and the 22-year-old male subject were leaving the area.
1:52 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 19-year-old male subject for DWI, driving on a license suspended for DWI, speeding 11 over and ignition interlock device with bond set at $2,310, as well as on a Marion County warrant for reckless driving, driving left of center and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $775. He was later released after posting professional bond. An 18-year-old male subject was arrested on a warrant for breaking or entering and criminal mischief with no bond amount shown. He was later released on a signature bond.
2:45 a.m. – An employee at the White Oak Station at Highways 65 North and 43 called to report a male subject in the store making her feel uncomfortable. An officer issued the 37-year-old man a warning for criminal trespass and he agreed to leave the business.
8:18 a.m. – An anonymous caller reported a male subject urinating on the parking lot behind the Harrison Daily Times. An officer arrested the 35-year-old man for disorderly conduct with bond set at $390. He was later released on a signature bond.
1:46 p.m. – A male subject called to report another male subject threatening him at storage units on North Chestnut. An officer arrested a 54-year-old man for DWI with bond set at $890. He was later released on a signature bond.
1:53 p.m. – A man called to report another man locked him out of their residence on North Spring Street. An officer spoke to the parties, then determined the caller had left the residence when asked a couple of days earlier and had only then returned. The caller was advised of his options.
2:40 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject at Family Budget Inn was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance. An officer responded and served the 31-year-old woman with a BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of controlled substance, shoplifting and obstructing governmental operations with bond set at $1,950. The officer said the woman didn’t appear to be impaired and she was released per BCSO.
3:26 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a disabled vehicle on North Rowland. It was moved from the roadway.
4:47 p.m. – A male subject called to report his wife assaulted him at an address on West Rush. An officer said the woman was taken to NARMC for bipolar disorder and an adverse reaction to medication.
5:32 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver ran the stop sign at Main and Lake Shore Drive, then headed southbound on Main with juveniles yelling out the windows. Officers were notified.
6:07 p.m. – A caller reported the hose was disconnected from a gasoline pump at Tobacco World on West Central. A company representative was contacted and responded to the incident.
6:18 p.m. – A park ranger reported a 37-year-old man was being taken to NARMC for treatment, then they discovered a Wisconsin state warrant on him for first-degree sexual assault of a child under 12, two-counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, attempted solicitation of a child under 13 and two counts of attempted sexual assault/intercourse of a child under 12. An officer said the man was later taken to the Boone County Jail to await extradition.
6:51 p.m. – An anonymous male subject called to report a possibly intoxicated driver almost drove the caller off the Bypass, then pulled onto the parking lot at Country Mart. An officer spoke to the driver of the only vehicle matching the description given and said he was fine.
7:07 p.m. – A man called to report a woman had been sending threatening text messages to his 17-year-old daughter. He said he would go to the HPD later to file a formal complaint.
7:43 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver with New York plates who had been recording the caller was heading into Harrison on Highway 65 at the north city limits. An officer located the vehicle and the 34-year-old man driving agreed to move the vehicle without driving it because he didn’t have a driver’s license. The officer also said paperwork in the vehicle indicated it was being transported from New York to Arkansas.
8:10 p.m. – A female subject called to report she let another female subject borrow her vehicle the previous night and she didn’t return it. She declined a formal complaint at the time, so officers and other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the vehicle.
10:32 p.m. – A caller reported someone in a pickup southbound on the Bypass from the north interchange was throwing beer cans from the vehicle. An officer located the vehicle parked and unoccupied at the Bypass White Oak Station.
11:32 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male subject who was drooling in a vehicle parked outside Walmart. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he had just gotten groceries and hadn’t left the parking lot. He wasn’t intoxicated at the time.
11:34 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a group of juveniles on the square who appeared to be in some kind of disturbance. The officer later said a security guard was telling the juveniles to leave the area and everything was fine at the time.
