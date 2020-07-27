2:29 a.m. – A female subject called to report she allowed a male subject to borrow her vehicle to go to McDonald’s, but he didn’t return and she thought he might be going to see his girlfriend in Missouri. An officer said the caller was highly intoxicated and she agreed to go to the HPD later that day to file a formal complaint. She called back about 8:30 a.m. and a formal complaint was filed. She called again that evening to report she located the vehicle in the Alpena area, but she still wanted to press charges. The information was passed on to the original investigating officer.
4:30 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about an incident that occurred while he was trying to rent a room at a motel. The officer explained that while an executive order is not a law, the subject would be required to wear a mask if it was the business’ policy. He was also advised that he would be required to leave if management no longer wanted him on the property.
6:01 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a subject sleeping on a bench at Walnut and Prospect. The 35-year-old man was advised he couldn’t sleep on the property.
6:07 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a subject at Minnie Harris Park. The man was advised he couldn’t camp in the park.
8:12 a.m. – A caller reported finding used syringes behind the old junior high. An officer properly disposed of the items.
8:25 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject standing in the turn lane on Highway 65 South in front of Harrison Auto Salvage. An officer gave to subject a ride to town.
11:52 a.m. – A caller reported a dog left in a vehicle parked outside Walmart. An officer said the windows of the vehicle were rolled down and the dog appeared to be fine at the time.
12:51 p.m. – A woman called to report her daughter harassing her by phone. She said she had repeatedly blocked her daughter’s number, but she would get a new phone and continue calling. An officer spoke to the caller, who said she would take necessary records to the HPD the following day if she decided to file a formal complaint.
12:59 p.m. – A female subject called to report a male subject had been following her around town, although he didn’t appear to be at the motel from which she was calling. An officer said management at the motel requested that the caller leave the property, so an officer took her to Kum & Go to get away from the man she thought was following her.
2:14 p.m. – A caller reported a dog chained in the back of a pickup parked outside Walmart. An officer said the owner of the truck returned and left with the dog when he arrived on scene.
4:42 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a disabled vehicle at Pine and Lake Shore Drive. He later said the vehicle was moved to a safe place off the roadway.
4:51 p.m. – A female subject called to report a man was taking pictures of her and her kids at the Brandon Burlsworth Youth Center pool. She was advised to notify the man not to take their pictures and to complain to management to see if they wanted to address it at that level.
4:59 p.m. – A female subject requested an officer check on an elderly woman at an address on North Chestnut. The caller said the woman’s caretaker might not be doing the best job, but an officer said the woman was fine.
5:40 p.m. – A female subject called to report a male subject stalking her. She said the subject changed his name often on Facebook and knows where she is and who she is with. An officer said the subject was someone the caller knew and had blocked her. The caller was advised of her options, but extra patrol was issued for her residence.
7:27 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported finding a bag containing a controlled substance on the ground outside the store. An officer seized the substance.
9:24 p.m. – A female subject called via 911 to report another female subject in an institution outside Harrison was harassing her via phone. An officer advised her to block the other subject’s number and notify the institution that she didn’t want any further contact.
10:12 p.m. – Mountain Home Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 42-year-old man for harassment with bond set at $680. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
11:16 p.m. – A caller reported a loud music coming from a residence on North Rowland. An officer said it was a birthday party for a 1-year-old, but the occupants agreed to turn the music down. A few minutes later, the caller reported that the occupants turned the music back up. When the officer left. An officer said someone else had arrived at the residence and was playing music in her vehicle. The officer explained the city’s noise ordinance and told them that citations would be issued if he had to return.
