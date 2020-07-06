3:22 a.m. – A man called to report a male subject showed up at an apartment complex looking for the caller’s neighbor. He said he contacted the neighbor, who said she didn’t know the subject. The caller said he then gave the subject a ride to the Spirit store. An officer spoke to the subject, who denied looking for the neighbor the caller mentioned.
3:40 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen out of Valley Springs. Officers were notified, but the request was canceled about two hours later.
8:09 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Central Avenue and the Bypass.
8:40 a.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject at an address on East Sherman. An officer issued the 41-year-old man a warning for criminal trespass and he agreed to leave the property after he was advised his issue with the caller was a civil matter.
9:14 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a disabled vehicle at Main and Spruce. It was removed from the roadway while the driver waited for someone to bring more fuel.
9:37 a.m. – A female subject called to report her boyfriend hit her vehicle with a lawnmower at Maplewood Cemetery. About the same time, the man called to report his ex-girlfriend hit his lawnmower with her vehicle. An officer issued the 27-year-old woman a warning for criminal trespass and was warned of the potential consequences should there be more such complaints.
10:28 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported pulling onto the parking lot at Walmart. Officers were notified.
10:26 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a disabled vehicle at the north interchange. It was removed from the roadway.
11:50 a.m. – A female subject called to report another female subject threatening her while she was trying to collect her personal property at The Links. About the same time, the other subject called to report the original caller was trying to take property that had been given to the second caller. An officer spoke to both parties and advised them it was a civil matter.
12:04 p.m. – A male subject called to report his sister was possibly being held against her will at an address on North Spring Street. An officer spoke to the sister, who said she was fine and that her brother need not concern himself over her welfare.
12:20 p.m. – A man called to report another male subject was posting racially derogatory statements on Facebook using the caller’s business’ name. An officer advised the caller it was a civil matter.
12:22 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report receiving a threatening message from another male subject. An officer said there was insufficient evidence to prove from whom the message came. A few minutes later, he called to report another male subject tried to run him off the road as he left the HPD. He declined a formal complaint, but requested an officer tell the other subject to leave him alone.
12:24 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was removing debris from the roadway at Capps Road and Skyline Drive.
1:01 p.m. – A caller reported someone shooting fireworks at a dog on South Maple. An officer said the subjects were no longer in the area when he arrived.
1:34 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested at the Soccer Complex where fireworks had been set up. Officers were notified.
1:59 p.m. – A caller reported a large amount of water coming from the ground on Brewer Street. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
2:01 p.m. – A caller reported a disabled vehicle at Wolfe and the Bypass. An officer took the driver to a station to get more fuel.
2:04 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a female subject stating her mother-in-law had assaulted her. An officer spoke to the subject and determined she really only wanted to talk to an officer about an issue she reported two days earlier.
2:14 p.m. – An employee at Grandma’s House requested an officer help a Boone County deputy with a subject he was trying to take into custody. Assist completed.
2:32 p.m. – A woman called to report her adult son was trying to leave her residence because he had medical problems she was trying to get remedied. She was advised police could not make her son stay at the residence if he wanted to leave.
3:30 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of Sam Alexander Pharmacy.
3:32 p.m. – A female subject called to report her ex-boyfriend went to her apartment at The Links to retrieve his personal property, then smashed the mirror on her car when leaving. She said she only found out about the damage when her brother asked her what happened. A formal criminal mischief complaint was filed.
3:46 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported another employee had been caught shoplifting over the previous couple of months. He said management was working on an internal investigation, but wanted the subject to be issued a criminal trespass warning for the store. Officers were notified.
4:15 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to turn herself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding. She was later released after posting $164 cash bond.
4:20 p.m. – A caller reported someone discharging large fireworks on South Walnut. An officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
4:30 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Cornerstone Bank.
5:27 p.m. – A caller reported a stalled vehicle in the turn lane on Highway 65 in front of Hardee’s. An officer said the vehicle was removed from the roadway.
5:48 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about a child custody issue. She was advised of her options.
5:54 p.m. – A caller reported someone driving around in Lake Harrison Park. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area. Another officer on scene advised he was checking a vehicle with emergency lights attached to it, but the owner was a volunteer firefighter.
6:13 p.m. – An officer on patrol was flagged down by a citizen requesting someone check on a male subject in a hospital gown walking in the area of Hudson’s Supermarket. An officer spoke to the subject and said he was fine.
6:26 p.m. – Newton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 34-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $4,080 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
7:09 p.m. – A caller reported hearing a single gunshot in the area of North 3rd Street. An officer spoke to another person in the area who said she had heard fireworks, but not a gunshot. While on scene, the officer was flagged down by a subject reporting there had been a domestic disturbance in the area. An officer said the location was outside the city limits, so he stayed on scene until a BCSO deputy arrived.
7:13 p.m. – A caller reported someone discharging fireworks on West Nicholson. An officer said the area was quiet when he arrived.
8:52 p.m. – A caller reported someone discharging fireworks on Hill Avenue. An officer said he could hear bottle rockets in the area, but it stopped when he arrived.
9:18 p.m. – A caller reported someone discharging fireworks on East Gordon. An officer spoke to the subjects and they agreed to stop.
9:23 p.m. – A caller reported two juveniles sitting in lawn chairs in the middle of East Ridge. An officer said the subjects were gone when he arrived.
9:30 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 28-year-old man for theft of property. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $1,640 bond.
10:18 p.m. – Newton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 23-year-old male subject for probation violation with bond set at $1,480 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated on local charges with a hold for the HPD.
