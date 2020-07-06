12 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Robinson. She said she had gone to the residence to see if everything was OK when a male subject attacked her. Officers made forced entry into the residence and a male subject was then taken to NARMC for evaluation. The 37-year-old man was later arrested for third-degree domestic battery and endangering the welfare of a minor with bond set at $10,000. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
12:09 a.m. – A caller reported hearing noises outside a residence on Highway 65 South and she thought it might have been damage to one of her vehicles. An officer didn’t locate any damage in the area.
12:26 a.m. – A caller reported someone discharging fireworks on South Walnut. An officer said the subjects agreed to stop.
12:33 a.m. – A caller reported someone discharging fireworks on Sunset Lane. An officer advised the subjects of the city’s ordinance.
12:51 a.m. – A caller reported people still shooting off fireworks on West Rogers, but an officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
12:52 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a bank card he found at Minnie Harris Park.
12:55 a.m. – A caller reported people discharging fireworks on West Newman, but an officer said they were gone when he arrived.
1:07 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported that firefighters were sent to a car fire behind Harrison Liquor.
7:34 a.m. – A caller reported a metal frame at the corner of Airport Road and Industrial Park Road. An officer said the roadway was cleared.
10:29 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle on North 3rd Street and that it might be driven by her ex-boyfriend. An officer said the vehicle actually belonged to another resident in the area, but extra patrol was issued anyway.
11:14 a.m. – A man called to report he had been in a disturbance with his girlfriend at an address on South Sycamore. An officer said it had been verbal only and the subjects had separated.
12:36 p.m. – A caller reported someone had thrown a chair from a residence on Shamrock Lane onto Highway 7 North. An officer cleared the roadway, but he was unable to make contact with anyone at the residence to find out how the chair made it onto the highway.
1:04 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted man at an address on North Willow. An officer issued a criminal trespass warning to the subject.
1:29 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone had slashed all four tires on his vehicle parked on Manhattan. He declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol.
1:44 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject riding a scooter on the Walmart parking lot and asking people for money. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
2:09 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with injuries was reported in front of Casey’s on Highway 65 North.
3:45 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a cell phone he found at Minnie Harris Park.
5:04 p.m. – An officer on patrol requested an ambulance on the gravel parking lot at Claridge on Highway 65 South for a woman who was possibly having a heart attack. Assist completed.
5:13 p.m. – A caller reported some children playing very near the intersection of Highway 65 North and Rock Springs Road while the father was holding a sign. The man told an officer that he would keep the children away from the roadway.
5:43 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was escorting a low-fuel vehicle to Casey’s on South Main. Assist completed.
6:41 p.m. – A caller reported someone shooting fireworks in the area of Hill Avenue. An officer said he ran over small firecrackers on Cedar Ridge Road and that was the probable source of the noise.
6:53 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject holding a sign was running into traffic in front of Super Smiles. An officer told the subject to stay off the roadway.
8:19 p.m. – A caller reported a water leak on Thomason Avenue. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
8:23 p.m. – A caller reported someone shooting fireworks on North Pine, but an officer said the area was quiet when he arrived.
8:57 p.m. – A caller reported someone shooting fireworks on North Cherry. An officer didn’t locate anyone in the area when he checked.
9:11 p.m. – Eureka Springs Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 35-year-old man for failure to appear in court on third-degree domestic battery. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $1,970 professional bond.
9:34 p.m. – A caller reported someone shooting off fireworks on North Cherry. An officer responded and said he could hear fireworks in the area, but he didn’t identify the location.
9:38 p.m. – A caller reported someone shooting fireworks on Highway 123. An officer spoke to the subjects and they agreed to stop.
10:07 p.m. – A caller reported someone discharging fireworks on South Highland, but an officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
10:08 p.m. – A caller reported someone shooting off fireworks on North Spruce. An officer said the subjects had just finished when he arrived.
10:09 p.m. – A caller reported someone shooting off fireworks on Center Street. An officer said the subjects agreed to stop.
10:38 p.m. – A caller reported someone discharging fireworks on North Kimes. Officers were notified.
11:08 p.m. – A caller reported someone playing loud music in a vehicle parked outside the airport. An officer said the subject was tuning a radio, but he agreed to keep the noise down.
